SW SAFETY WINS SILVER IN 12TH ANNUAL BEST IN BIZ AWARDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- SW’s EcoTek Biodegradable Gloves has been named a Silver winner in Most Environmentally Friendly Product of the Year in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.
85% of U.S. landfills are full, and we are accumulating trash every day. Using disposable items, like gloves, is one of the most significant contributors to piling waste. SW’s EcoTek Gloves have been scientifically proven to biodegrade 92.6% in only 2.5 years, compared to a conventional nitrile glove that will take hundreds of years to decompose. Verified by Green Circle on its sustainability claims, EcoTek offers customers and glove users to help reduce their impact while prioritizing occupational safety.
The 12th annual program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners’ continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.
“SW stands against greenwashing; we offer a truly sustainable solution through our EcoTek technology in our mission to reduce glove waste. We are backed by scientific proof and independent third-party testing, conducted under a meticulous standard set by ASTM International, one of the world’s largest international standards-developing organizations. We are truly proud to receive this award, and as a small business it is our goal to make a sustainable mark within our industry”, said Belle Chou, President.
Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, T.V. and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively
determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.
Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: https://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners-product/.
ABOUT SW SAFETY
SW Safety Solutions Inc. (SW) creates unique products that keep users safe, while making their lives better. SW has always been committed to creative innovation and outstanding customer service, revolutionizing the healthcare and industrial products industry. SW supplies a unique portfolio of products to meet the growing hand protection needs of workers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Union City, CA, and is a woman-owned business. More than 2,000 employees worldwide work diligently to provide reliable, superior quality products. For more information, visit www.swsafety.com.
About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, P.R. and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.
Marketing Department
85% of U.S. landfills are full, and we are accumulating trash every day. Using disposable items, like gloves, is one of the most significant contributors to piling waste. SW’s EcoTek Gloves have been scientifically proven to biodegrade 92.6% in only 2.5 years, compared to a conventional nitrile glove that will take hundreds of years to decompose. Verified by Green Circle on its sustainability claims, EcoTek offers customers and glove users to help reduce their impact while prioritizing occupational safety.
The 12th annual program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes and representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and resilient local companies. This year’s judges highlighted the winning companies’ visionary leadership, innovative strides in the use of new technologies, laudable employee diversity and inclusion programs and workplace best practices, and many winners’ continued community involvement and monetary and time investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.
“SW stands against greenwashing; we offer a truly sustainable solution through our EcoTek technology in our mission to reduce glove waste. We are backed by scientific proof and independent third-party testing, conducted under a meticulous standard set by ASTM International, one of the world’s largest international standards-developing organizations. We are truly proud to receive this award, and as a small business it is our goal to make a sustainable mark within our industry”, said Belle Chou, President.
Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, T.V. and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Thanks to the impressive diversity of represented outlets and the unparalleled experience and expertise of the editors and reporters serving as judges, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely suited to objectively
determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2022 judging panel included, among others, writers from AdWeek, Computerworld, Forbes, The Globe & Mail, Inc., The Oregonian and Portland Tribune.
Best in Biz Awards 2022 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2022, visit: https://www.bestinbizawards.com/2022-winners-product/.
ABOUT SW SAFETY
SW Safety Solutions Inc. (SW) creates unique products that keep users safe, while making their lives better. SW has always been committed to creative innovation and outstanding customer service, revolutionizing the healthcare and industrial products industry. SW supplies a unique portfolio of products to meet the growing hand protection needs of workers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Union City, CA, and is a woman-owned business. More than 2,000 employees worldwide work diligently to provide reliable, superior quality products. For more information, visit www.swsafety.com.
About Best in Biz Awards
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only independent business awards program judged by a who’s who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, judges in the prestigious awards program have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the global economy to some of the world’s most innovative start-ups and nimble local companies. Each year, Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 100 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, P.R. and other categories. For more information, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com.
Marketing Department
SW
+1 510-429-8692
email us here