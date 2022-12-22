St. Albans Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2005816
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/12/2022 at approximately 10:21 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Carpenter Hill, Georgia
VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud
ACCUSED: David Johnson
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 12, 2022 at approximately 10:21 AM Vermont State Police – St. Albans was contacted in regard to possible home improvement fraud occurring on Carpenter Hill Rd. in the Town of Georgia.
Through investigation, probable cause was found to charge 46-year-old David Johnson with Home Improvement Fraud. On 12/22/22 Johnson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 2/14/23 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
