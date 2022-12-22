St. Albans Barracks / Home Improvement Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2005816

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10/12/2022 at approximately 10:21 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carpenter Hill, Georgia

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

ACCUSED: David Johnson

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 12, 2022 at approximately 10:21 AM Vermont State Police – St. Albans was contacted in regard to possible home improvement fraud occurring on Carpenter Hill Rd. in the Town of Georgia.

Through investigation, probable cause was found to charge 46-year-old David Johnson with Home Improvement Fraud. On 12/22/22 Johnson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 2/14/23 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: 802-524-5993