SW SAFETY NAMED AS 2022 THE BEST OF SMALL BUSINESS AWARD
EINPresswire.com/ -- SW Safety has been named a winner in the SB 100 category at The Best of Small Business Awards. The SB 100 category recognizes the Top 100 Small to Mid-Sized Businesses in the US and acknowledges their accomplishments in the previous year.
85% of the US landfills are full and every day we are sending trash to the remaining ones, we are running out of space and we need to deal with our garbage problem. The use of disposable items, like gloves, are one of the biggest contributors to this issue. Globally, we are using 65 million gloves in a month contributing to the trillion-waste problem.
SW has transitioned all its single use products to have an EcoTek biodegradable technology, which means it biodegrades 92.6% into gas and the remains become non toxic organic matter. A regular nitrile glove when thrown into landfill will be sitting there for more than 100+ years to biodegrade, piling waste, consuming space and generating toxic residues that can contribute to environment pollution specifically the ground water. SW’s EcoTek gloves solve this problem, by redesigning our single-use glove to decompose in a short period of time, and most importantly retaining its glove function, performance and durability to serve all users in need of hand protection.
SW is the first company that received FDA approval on its EcoTek Biodegradable Nitrile Exam gloves, that are widely used in healthcare and industrial applications. The product is accredited by Skin Health Alliance, an independent dermatologist certifying products are safe on skin, certified by Cradle to Cradle for Material Health to validate non-toxic line up of ingredients are used on the gloves. The sustainable product solution that SW offers is unmatched as its backed by authentic and reliable scientific data. In the world of disposable gloves market, no such product can offer the same performance and sustainability in one technology, which SW has done with EcoTek. SW is a small company in glove manufacturing, and yet it is focused on innovation and specialty products that caters and solves users pain points in using gloves.
SW has been named as Honorable Mention on 2022’s Award for Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity. We are helping hundreds of distributors and users to be more sustainable and help reduce their impact to the environment by reducing their glove waste.
About The Best of Small Business Awards
The Best of Small Business Awards™ is America’s most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates leading small to mid-sized business visionaries. With over twenty notable “Best of Small Business” categories to choose from, The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is one of the largest Annual Business Recognition Program in the US. To view the full list of winners, Click Here.
The Best of Small Business Awards™ is presented by Small Business Expo, America’s biggest and most attended Business-to-Business Networking Event, Trade Show & Conference, hosted throughout 15 major US cities. Small Business Expo was founded in 2008 with over 225 Successful Business Shows produced. Small Business owners and entrepreneurs attend Small Business Expo to attend cutting-edge business workshops, shop for vendors that can help their business grow & network with thousands of attendees to build strong business relationships. Learn More.
ABOUT SW SAFETY
SW Safety Solutions Inc. (SW) creates unique products that keep users safe, while making their lives better. SW has always been committed to creative innovation and outstanding customer service, revolutionizing the healthcare and industrial products industry. SW supplies a unique portfolio of products to meet the growing hand protection needs of workers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Union City, CA, and is a woman-owned business. More than 2,000 employees worldwide work diligently to provide reliable, superior quality products. For more information, visit www.swsafety.com.
