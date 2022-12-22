Wine To Water spearheads coordinated water relief after natural disasters

Southwest Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian

Campaign kicks off for funds to execute safe water projects at home and abroad

the people in our own country are suffering from severe weather events and also need our help” — Doc Hendley, founder of Wine To Water

BOONE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Severe weather events led to life-threatening issues with water this year – including in Jackson, Mississippi. After recently mobilizing clean water relief efforts on a global scale, nonprofit organization, Wine To Water (W|W), needs a significant boost of funds to meet the expected demand for coordinated water relief. They recently released a photo series and holiday gift guide that are a visual story of how the work of W|W goes beyond water. Adding this to their successful Giving Tuesday campaign will help bolster the needed funds for 2023 boots on the ground to continue to deliver clean water.In Jackson, Mississippi, they were joined by Mananalu Water, a company owned by Aquaman actor, Jason Momoa. Mananalu Water donated 40,000 refillable aluminum bottles of water. W|W then led the emergency response, including delivering water, coordinating the water refill station, providing many homes with water filtration units, and incorporating a unit that baled both plastic and aluminum to prepare for recycling any cans or bottles not reused.Before the Jackson community was stabilized, W|W mobilized an additional water disaster relief project in Florida after Hurricane Ian ravaged the Gulf side. These two U.S.-based efforts were in addition to global efforts of W|W, including water system projects in the Dominican Republic and Pakistan. The total number of lives impacted in 2022 was 329,000. The need is not abating, and as climate issues persist, the need is expected to be even stronger as W|W heads into 2023.“While our experienced teams are working across the globe to bring clean water to countries ravaged by flood, or that lack safe water treatment systems, the people in our own country are suffering from severe weather events and also need our help,” said Doc Hendley, the founder and international president of W|W. Watch Hendley’s video share about the Florida relief effort.“By rallying our amazing volunteers, and expanding our corporate philanthropy and filter build events, we make progress in providing sustainable, clean water without leaving remaining piles of water bottle debris.”When donating to W|W, individuals, groups, and corporations give gifts that impact the health and well-being of entire communities. Visit WineToWater.org to donate, view the holiday gift guide, or learn about ways to give.***About Wine To WaterWine To Water (W|W) is a global clean water organization committed to preserving life and dignity through the power of clean water. They have helped over 1.7 million people in 51 countries gain access to safe and clean water. Founded in 2004, W|W relentlessly seeks an end to the root cause of global poverty by providing sustainable water solutions in communities around the world. To accomplish their mission and vision, they develop WASH (water, sanitation, hygiene) solutions in direct partnership with local leaders through water access, water filtration, hygiene education, and sanitation. W|W programs are active in Nepal, the Dominican Republic, the Amazon, and Tanzania. Disaster response efforts by W|W are ongoing in the United States and around the world. Their clean water projects and filter builds are catalysts for environmental sustainability, education, women’s empowerment, healthcare, and economic growth. Wine To Water is a nonprofit organization that depends heavily on volunteers and the generosity of individuals, corporations, and groups to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit winetowater.org or @winetowater on Instagram.###Media ContactDuane DahlDDahl@winetowater.orgSan Diego Office: 619.630.7854

Wine To Water Hurricane Ian Emergency Response