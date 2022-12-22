Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 4600 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 4:23 pm, MPD responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, MPD located evidence of a shooting but no victim. A short time later, an adult male victim was located at an area hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.