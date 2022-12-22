Indianapolis Tech Company, Kennected, Is Taking Quiet Quitting Seriously and Changing The Game This Holiday
Kennected, a tech company based in Indianapolis, is taking steps to create a positive work environment and reduce workplace stress this holiday season.
''This is the most exciting time of the year. We want our employees to know it.””INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Psychological Association, workplace stress accounts for more than $500 billion in lost productivity and 550 million workdays yearly. Most of this stress can be attributed to the idea that one should rest high on the hierarchy.
A "cutthroat" culture reinforces the bottom line and burnout. Employees can feel pressure to work long hours or take tasks beyond their job description. As the history of 2022 shows, employees are dissatisfied and quietly quit.
The term “quiet quitting” refers to employees who put no effort into their jobs. A 2022 Gallup Poll of half the U.S. workforce is quietly quitting due to dissatisfaction. However, companies can improve employee productivity, morale, and satisfaction.
Defining corporate culture is imperative in building a business and aligning initiatives with its mission. The terms “cut-throat” and “high-pressure” are not adjectives typically used to describe the company's culture.
For example, the Indianapolis-based tech company Kennected is a mission-driven company with a positive work culture. Signs of a positive company culture include an overall positive attitude, rampant creativity, positive high-risk behavior, and a desire to innovate.
During the holiday season, Kennected is thinking outside the box to build strong relationships with colleagues and create a hunger for office cheer– ”entrepreneurial style.” As part of the holiday spirit, the in-house elves have been bringing out creative decorations, hosting an ugly sweater party, and holiday bingo and trivia throughout the office this week. This exercise in celebrating is deliberate and a robust connector.
“I won’t lie, it’s my favorite part of the year working at Kennected,” said people operations director Stephanie Fordham. ''This is the most exciting time of the year. We want our employees to know it.”
“Our goal is to spread holiday cheer outside and inside the company,” said CEO Devin Johnson. “It’s important not to forget the reason we’re here in the first place–the employees that make it happen daily and, of course, our amazing community.”
Cultivating positivity in the workplace has many benefits for both the employees and the organization. It promotes a sense of worth, dignity, and enjoyment for employees and leads to increased productivity and profitability for the company.
Applied business psychology combines advanced business practices with studying human behavior to enhance workplace efficiency, productivity, and culture. Employees who are greeted with open arms rather than a backlog of to-dos will be more satisfied with their jobs, exhibit lower health risks, and experience lower levels of burnout. That's why it’s important to create an environment promoting collaboration, open communication, and exchanging ideas.
Licensed psychoanalyst and professor Theresa Agostinelli says, “Mental and emotional well-being is central to maximizing one's potential. Companies can combat quiet quitting by helping employees gain control over their emotions and helping them to grow professionally and personally. The first step is for managers to practice empathy, and the second is to incorporate and implement programs that will increase morale and boost motivation."
After its founding in 2019, Kennected has attracted a strong workforce of young entrepreneurs. Quarterly events like the Nerf War and department trips to the local gaming bar continue to bring the company together.
“We use youth to our advantage and understand what our teams need,” said Johnson. “It is not just about the bottom line but about caring for your team.”
The company encourages employees to take part in activities outside of work, such as volunteering in the community or attending local events.
“Giving back is nonnegotiable,” Johnson emphasized.
The Ga²S company’s commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture is a testament to the importance of having an environment that encourages collaboration, creativity, and respect. This commitment to culture is essential for success, ensuring employees feel valued, respected, and part of a larger team.
