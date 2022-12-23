Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Names Mike Myrthil Executive Vice President
NPI Works With Domestic and International Health, Wellness, & Beauty Brands to Expand or Launch New Products in the U.S.
Mike has earned this promotion after working hard for us for the past 14 years. Mike understands all aspects of NPI’s business model.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, has named Mike Myrthil, a 14-year-veteran at NPI, executive vice president of the company.
Myrthil, previously the vice president of operations, has been the point person NPI’s clients turn to when rolling out a new product in the U.S.
“I work with our clients from the get-go,” Myrthil said. “For our international clients, I arrange for them to ship their products to the U.S. without getting lost at U.S. Customs.
“I also work with the FDA to make sure the labels of dietary supplements meet all regulatory guidelines,” he added. “If need be, I coordinate with NPI’s FDA attorney to get government approval for the labels.”
During his career at NPI, Myrthil has worked in a variety of roles, including sales, FDA compliance, logistics, and operations.
“I’ve gained in-depth knowledge of the dietary supplement, functional food, nutritional beverage, and beauty industries,” he said.
NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL, works with domestic and international health, wellness, and beauty brands that want to expand sales or launch new products in the U.S.
Myrthil has played a key role in Gould’s “Evolution of Distribution” system, which streamlines the expansion process or launch of a new product.
“NPI offers all types of services that expansion projects or product launches need to succeed,” Gould said. “We provide sales, logistics, federal regulatory, and marketing services to our clients. We oversee the entire campaign to introduce products to retailers and the U.S. consumer”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
