RE: ROAD CLOSURE Highgate Rd/Hazard Rd Swanton
The road way is currently open to traffic in the area of Highgate Rd near the intersection of Hazard Rd in Swanton.
The roadway is now open to one lane. Motorists could still expect delays in the area. Thank you for your patience.
Highgate Rd near the intersection of Hazard Rd in Swanton is is closed due to a traffic crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
