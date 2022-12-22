State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

The road way is currently open to traffic in the area of Highgate Rd near the intersection of Hazard Rd in Swanton.

Kai Smith Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Williston PSAP 2777 Saint George Rd Williston, VT 05495 O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Thursday, December 22, 2022 2:32 PM

To: AOT - Traffic Alert <AOT.TrafficAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam <Miriam.Serna-Ginsburg@vermont.gov>

Subject: Re: ROAD CLOSURE Highgate Rd/Hazard Rd Swanton

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.