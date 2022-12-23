10,000 Clients Treated, and Counting
Guardian Recovery Network Opens New Location
Guardian Recovery Network recently announced they have helped over 10,000 clients begin their recovery journeys to date.
It’s exciting to reach this milestone. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to help so many people. We are fortunate to offer high quality programs that are accessible to so many across the country.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardian Recovery Network recently announced they have helped over 10,000 clients begin their recovery journeys to date. As the nationwide network of substance use and mental health treatment centers continues to develop and expand, they have an increased opportunity to bring quality clinical care to those in need.
— Ross A. Donahue, CAO
Guardian Recovery Network has been helping individuals and families recover from substance use and mental health disorders for nearly two decades. In 2007, Guardian Recovery Network’s Chief Executive Officer, Josh Scott, started Guardian Interventions — a grassroots treatment concept centered around helping treatment-resistant individuals receive the care they needed. In 2012 Guardian Life Skills was born; an aftercare-focused program, and in 2013 these bookend treatment services evolved into Guardian Intensive Outpatient.
Since then, the organization has continued to flourish, and is now among the most reputable names in addiction treatment in the nation.
“When we first opened a small, 12-bed inpatient freestanding detox facility in Boca Raton in 2015, we were committed to providing each client and their loved ones with treatment services that went above and beyond normal expectations,” explains Mike Rocks, Guardian Recovery Network’s Director of Licensing & Compliance. “Now we have well over 250 beds in five states, and hundreds of clients are receiving services in our outpatient settings. Our capacity for growth has increased our ability to continue this tradition of taking the extra steps necessary to put our clients in the best position to find success in long-term sobriety.”
Fighting the Ongoing Battle on Substance Use & Dependence
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 107,375 people in the United States died of drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in January 2022. 67 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
The CDC also reports between 2019 and 2020, the age-adjusted rate of alcohol-induced deaths increased a staggering 26 percent.
Access to effective treatment is an essential component of the ongoing battle against drug addiction and alcoholism. Since its inception, Guardian Recovery Network has increased access to effective treatment nationwide in hopes of preventing drug and alcohol-related overdose deaths and enriching the lives of every client who moves through one of their programs.
Ross A. Donahue, Guardian Recovery Network’s Chief Administrative Officer, says, “It’s exciting to reach this milestone. It’s amazing to have the opportunity to help so many people. We are fortunate to offer high quality programs that are accessible to so many across the country. Our facilities, staff and treatment are second to none. I’m excited for our continued growth and for the next milestone we hit as we serve more and more individuals in need.”
A Major Milestone for Guardian Recovery Network
The 10,000 client mark is a significant milestone for the Guardian Recovery Network team. Not only because they have been long-since striving to increase access to effective clinical care, but because every client who moves through one of their programs has the potential to positively impact the lives of everyone around them.
“It’s very humbling to know that Guardian has played a part in the journey to recovery for so many people,” Josh Scott says. “Especially when you consider the ripple effect of good clinical work on the number of loved ones that surround each client. Keeping this in mind focuses ‘purpose’ into what we do.”
Billy LaBare, Director of Operations at CuraSouth, Guardian’s Largo, Florida medical detox center, says, “I am truly honored to be a part of an organization that has touched the lives of so many people. I started with Guardian Recovery Network in February of 2016 as an overnight Behavioral Health Technician, and have seen Guardian grow by leaps and bounds.”
“I cannot express the gratitude that I have for this company and all who are involved,” LaBare continues. “I am grateful not just for my own personal growth within the organization but for the exemplary care this company offers to those in need. I am truly blessed to be a part of such a caring organization and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”
About Guardian Recovery Network
Guardian Recovery Network programs tackle addiction on every level, addressing the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being of each client. Guardian believes taking a comprehensive and holistic approach to recovery gives clients the best chance of completely transforming their lives.
Guardian Recovery Network offers programs for every phase of the recovery journey including professional intervention services, medical detox, residential inpatient treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs and personalized aftercare planning. The reputable network of treatment facilities now has the incredible opportunity to treat individuals and families in Florida, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, and Colorado.
Guardian Recovery Network’s addiction treatment centers have been increasing access to effective addiction treatment options for over 15 years, actively combating rising numbers of overdose fatalities and helping thousands of individuals and families heal from the devastation of substance dependence. As they expand the quality of care they provide continues to improve, a fact made evident by a strong network of alumni across the country. Having become a national leader in substance use disorder treatment, Guardian continues to refine their client-focused approach to recovery, changing lives permanently and for the better.
Donald Prince
Guardian Recovery Network
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other