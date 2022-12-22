Submit Release
McClintock Named C.A. Clerk/Executive Officer

Eva McClintock, the assistant clerk/executive officer of the Court of Appeal for this district , will have the word “assistant” removed from her title effective Jan. 1. She will replace Daniel “Danny” P. Potter as clerk/executive officer. Potter will retire Dec. 31 after more than 42 years of service, starting as a senior clerk typist

