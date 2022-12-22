TERIDA Achieves FedRAMP® ‘In Process’ Designation for its RegTech Framework CLASsoft™
EINPresswire.com/ -- TERIDA, the award-winning, women-owned-controlled-led, RegTech small business, today, announced the next stage of their Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) journey – ‘FedRAMP In Process’ designation for their cloud platform, the Terida RegTech Framework – CLASsoft™.
This ‘FedRAMP In Process’ status is FedRAMP confirmation that TERIDA is working to achieve FedRAMP authorization per the scheduled timetable.
FedRAMP is a U.S. government program, established in 2011, that provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment, and authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud technologies.
And now, with the FedRAMP Act included within the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the “legislative framework” for critical cyber security requirements, authorization, compliance and government procurement of cloud solutions has been prioritized with bipartisan support.
“Since moving to the cloud in 2017, we have been deliberate in our commitment to cyber security and privacy standards and compliance, and steadfast in our belief that FedRAMP credentials would enhance the value of our organization and the value of our RegTech enterprise solutions”, said Teri Marlene Prince, TERIDA’s CEO.
“FedRAMP Readiness assessments, leveraging AWS FedRAMP approved products and services, working with the AWS teams in the US and Canada and at NATO, extending our enterprise RegTech solution, ensuring our software bill of materials, and engaging stackArmor to work with our agile team through the FedRAMP process were important steps on our FedRAMP journey” continued Teri Prince.
Recognizing the importance of these credentials, and the value of the opportunities that lay ahead, TERIDA is exceptionally proud to have qualified for the FedRAMP Marketplace, the StateRAMP Product List, and Canada’s Cyber Security Procurement Vehicle (CSPV) Secure Supplier Ecosystem (SSE) list, and to have the experts at stackArmor, with their vast experience, on our compliance team. “The stackArmor team has consistently delivered trusted expertise and strategic agility in support of TERIDA. We have no doubt that, together we will move forward, on schedule, to FedRAMP authorization for the TERIDA RegTech cloud platform.”
“Qualifying for the group of (fewer than 350) companies with FedRAMP credentials (sponsor – the United States Senate) and (fewer than 75) companies with StateRAMP credentials (sponsor – the North Carolina Military Business Center), is an exceptional achievement for a very small women-owned organization like TERIDA” said Gaurav “GP” Pal, President of stackArmor, and “we are very pleased that TERIDA has chosen stackArmor as their FedRAMP compliance consultants”.
TERIDA is completely focused on working with clients and teaming partners to accomplish their missions effectively, efficiently, and securely.
For more information about TERIDA, and our enterprise Terida RegTech Framework – CLASsoft™ cloud platform, go here.
About TERIDA
TERIDA is a privately-owned, innovative, agile, women-owned-controlled-led regulatory technology solutions provider with offices in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Toronto, Ontario; and representation in Brussels, Belgium. TERIDA delivers award-winning, targeted enterprise cloud solutions via the Terida RegTech Framework – CLASsoft™ from AWS, our Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider with security, continuous monitoring, and inherited controls at every stage of the process.
TERIDA RegTech solutions scale for multi-jurisdictional operations and deployment and are covered by a NATO Communications and Information Agency Basic Ordering Agreement, a procurement vehicle for NATO and all NATO Host Nations. At TERIDA, RegTech is an all-inclusive term, signifying the depth and breadth of our LegalTech, InsureTech, HealthTech, DefTech, GovTech experience.
About the TERIDA RegTech Cloud Platform
The Terida RegTech Framework – CLASsoft™. One Framework, Infinite Applications.
With CLASsoft, all information collected and processed, and their chain of custody and access, are secured, managed, and protected for the term(s) necessitated by operational requirements and objectives, and rules, regulations, laws, and evidentiary, audit and risk standards.
TERIDA E-credential, E-submit, E-consent, E-certify, E-participate, E-claim, E-evaluate, E-process, E-learn, E-work, E-connect RegTech use cases include:
• government, business, organizations, defense
• education, finance, health, insurance, legal
• emergencies, disasters, evacuations, mass actions, class actions
• device failures, complaints, credentialing, compliance
• claims, settlements, distributions, deferred prosecution agreements
• joint operations, collaborative intelligence, procurement, supply chain.
About stackArmor
stackArmor delivers cloud security, compliance, and managed services solutions to commercial and government customers. Based in the Washington DC metro area, the company is a specialist in providing ATO acceleration solutions on cloud platforms for meeting FedRAMP and other Government-centric security frameworks. Its services extend to the provision of advisory, cybersecurity engineering, package documentation, and continuous monitoring solutions for customers in regulated markets such as government, the public sector, defense, space, aerospace, healthcare, and education.
About FedRAMP
Mission:
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.
Benefits:
Reduces duplicative efforts, inconsistencies, and cost inefficiencies.
Establishes a public-private partnership to promote innovation and the advancement of more secure information technologies.
Enables the federal government to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations and allowing agencies to leverage security authorizations on a government-wide scale.
TERI MARLENE PRINCE
This ‘FedRAMP In Process’ status is FedRAMP confirmation that TERIDA is working to achieve FedRAMP authorization per the scheduled timetable.
FedRAMP is a U.S. government program, established in 2011, that provides a standardized approach to security and risk assessment, and authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud technologies.
And now, with the FedRAMP Act included within the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, the “legislative framework” for critical cyber security requirements, authorization, compliance and government procurement of cloud solutions has been prioritized with bipartisan support.
“Since moving to the cloud in 2017, we have been deliberate in our commitment to cyber security and privacy standards and compliance, and steadfast in our belief that FedRAMP credentials would enhance the value of our organization and the value of our RegTech enterprise solutions”, said Teri Marlene Prince, TERIDA’s CEO.
“FedRAMP Readiness assessments, leveraging AWS FedRAMP approved products and services, working with the AWS teams in the US and Canada and at NATO, extending our enterprise RegTech solution, ensuring our software bill of materials, and engaging stackArmor to work with our agile team through the FedRAMP process were important steps on our FedRAMP journey” continued Teri Prince.
Recognizing the importance of these credentials, and the value of the opportunities that lay ahead, TERIDA is exceptionally proud to have qualified for the FedRAMP Marketplace, the StateRAMP Product List, and Canada’s Cyber Security Procurement Vehicle (CSPV) Secure Supplier Ecosystem (SSE) list, and to have the experts at stackArmor, with their vast experience, on our compliance team. “The stackArmor team has consistently delivered trusted expertise and strategic agility in support of TERIDA. We have no doubt that, together we will move forward, on schedule, to FedRAMP authorization for the TERIDA RegTech cloud platform.”
“Qualifying for the group of (fewer than 350) companies with FedRAMP credentials (sponsor – the United States Senate) and (fewer than 75) companies with StateRAMP credentials (sponsor – the North Carolina Military Business Center), is an exceptional achievement for a very small women-owned organization like TERIDA” said Gaurav “GP” Pal, President of stackArmor, and “we are very pleased that TERIDA has chosen stackArmor as their FedRAMP compliance consultants”.
TERIDA is completely focused on working with clients and teaming partners to accomplish their missions effectively, efficiently, and securely.
For more information about TERIDA, and our enterprise Terida RegTech Framework – CLASsoft™ cloud platform, go here.
About TERIDA
TERIDA is a privately-owned, innovative, agile, women-owned-controlled-led regulatory technology solutions provider with offices in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Toronto, Ontario; and representation in Brussels, Belgium. TERIDA delivers award-winning, targeted enterprise cloud solutions via the Terida RegTech Framework – CLASsoft™ from AWS, our Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider with security, continuous monitoring, and inherited controls at every stage of the process.
TERIDA RegTech solutions scale for multi-jurisdictional operations and deployment and are covered by a NATO Communications and Information Agency Basic Ordering Agreement, a procurement vehicle for NATO and all NATO Host Nations. At TERIDA, RegTech is an all-inclusive term, signifying the depth and breadth of our LegalTech, InsureTech, HealthTech, DefTech, GovTech experience.
About the TERIDA RegTech Cloud Platform
The Terida RegTech Framework – CLASsoft™. One Framework, Infinite Applications.
With CLASsoft, all information collected and processed, and their chain of custody and access, are secured, managed, and protected for the term(s) necessitated by operational requirements and objectives, and rules, regulations, laws, and evidentiary, audit and risk standards.
TERIDA E-credential, E-submit, E-consent, E-certify, E-participate, E-claim, E-evaluate, E-process, E-learn, E-work, E-connect RegTech use cases include:
• government, business, organizations, defense
• education, finance, health, insurance, legal
• emergencies, disasters, evacuations, mass actions, class actions
• device failures, complaints, credentialing, compliance
• claims, settlements, distributions, deferred prosecution agreements
• joint operations, collaborative intelligence, procurement, supply chain.
About stackArmor
stackArmor delivers cloud security, compliance, and managed services solutions to commercial and government customers. Based in the Washington DC metro area, the company is a specialist in providing ATO acceleration solutions on cloud platforms for meeting FedRAMP and other Government-centric security frameworks. Its services extend to the provision of advisory, cybersecurity engineering, package documentation, and continuous monitoring solutions for customers in regulated markets such as government, the public sector, defense, space, aerospace, healthcare, and education.
About FedRAMP
Mission:
FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies.
Benefits:
Reduces duplicative efforts, inconsistencies, and cost inefficiencies.
Establishes a public-private partnership to promote innovation and the advancement of more secure information technologies.
Enables the federal government to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations and allowing agencies to leverage security authorizations on a government-wide scale.
TERI MARLENE PRINCE
TERIDA
RegTech@terida.com