Strategic Alliance Formed to Develop Safe Large Language Processing Tools for the Legal Industry and Governments

UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robust, Innovative, Trusted. Compliant, Ethical, Traceable.
First Draft Law, Inc. (“FDL”), and TERIDA have formed a strategic alliance to develop and offer new large language processing (LLP) tools for the legal industry and Governments.
The alliance brings together the cutting-edge information technology expertise of TERIDA and the legal-technical expertise of First Draft Law. The FDL - TERIDA alliance will work with other strategic partners to carry out its mission of regulatory compliant LLP tools and solutions.
First Draft Law, Inc. is a newly formed company, based in Philadelphia, founded by experts in information technology and senior attorneys with extensive litigation expertise who, through their years of experience, know how LLP tools can best be used by lawyers, judges and other decision-makers.
TERIDA is a privately-owned, award-winning, agile regulatory technology solutions provider with offices in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Toronto, Ontario; and representation in Brussels, Belgium. TERIDA is one of the very few majority-women-owned-controlled-led IT small businesses with an enterprise cloud platform listed on FedRAMP® and StateRAMP, and qualification for Canada’s Cyber Security Procurement Vehicle (CSPV) Secure Supplier Ecosystem (SSE) and a NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA).
Thoughtfully and deliberately, First Draft Law’s founders have created an organization, with a unique objective – the development of a high return / low risk LLP engine with an accessible dual use Legal-Government client base. First Draft Law’s LLP engine doesn’t put life, health, critical infrastructure, or people’s rights at risk; it is non-discriminatory and without bias; it is not external client-facing.
Like its founders, Robert Litan (40+ year career lawyer /PhD economist /former #2 DOJ Antitrust Division / Kaufman Foundation, Brookings Institute), Robert Cringely (40+ year technology leader, journalist, producer career), and Teri Prince (40+ year information technology academic, consulting, corporate career), a team with more than a century of combined experience, First Draft Law celebrates excellence, innovation, explainability and traceability, and understands accountability and disciplined governance.
The FDL - TERIDA alliance is built on collaboration, knowledge, experience, flexibility, honesty, reliability, cybersecurity, connections, reach, and strategic partnerships.
For further information and details, contact the First Draft Law team.
