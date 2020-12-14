TERIDA CLASsoft™ Listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace
TERIDA Confirms its Commitment to the Highest Standards of Cybersecurity for its CLASsosft™ Digital Transformation RegTech Cloud Solution

December 14, 2020
Terida, the very small, fierce, agile, award-winning, women-owned-controlled-led RegTech solutions company is pleased to announce that we have once again successfully completed the FedRAMP Readiness Assessment process.
The results of this re-assessment by Kratos, our ongoing listing on the US FedRAMP Marketplace and our qualification for Canada’s Cyber Security Procurement Vehicle (CSPV) Secure Supplier Ecosystem (SSE) demonstrate the depth of Terida’s commitment to excellence, cyber security, cyber defence and the rigorous standards through which we deliver innovative Terida RegTech Framework - CLASsoft™ enterprise digital transformation cloud solutions.
Terida is proud of our FedRAMP journey of achievement, and proud to join the fewer than 300 illustrious cloud solution providers on the FedRAMP Marketplace list.
“Terida’s selection as one of the ten winners of the inaugural NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI) Defense Innovation Challenge was the official start of our FedRAMP journey” said Teri Marlene Prince, Terida’s CEO.
“Moving CLASsoft™ to the AWS cloud, leveraging AWS’s FedRAMP approved products and services, engaging Karen Laughton and her team at Coalfire as our FedRAMP advisors at the start of this journey, and adding new CLASsoft™ capabilities, including the Syngrafii eSignature module to our solution, were very important next steps” continued Teri.
Terida CLASsoft™ RegTech solutions are particularly relevant in this period of health, economic and information crisis.
Governments, corporations and institutions decrease costs and risks with Terida CLASsoft™ “One Framework, Infinite Applications” robust, scalable, cloud solutions, and our commitment to FedRAMP goals, processes and assessments.
With Terida CLASsoft™, data silos are eliminated and a completely integrated cloud solution to receive, track, monitor, analyze, evaluate, resolve and audit registrations, applications, claims, cases, files, forms and documents is deployed.
With Terida CLASsoft™, the entire flow of information “Persons, Objects, Events, Organizations, Entities, Registrations, Applications, Claims, Cases, Files, Data, Documents, Forms, Communications, Relationships, Requirements, Regulations, Operations, Processes, Protocols, Workflow, Permission Hierarchies, Administration, Evaluation, Resolution, Reporting, Auditing, Archiving”, configured explicitly to the particular business problem (legal, financial, health, defense, defence, regulatory, operations ….) is contained and secured within the solution’s authorization boundary.
With Terida CLASsoft™, all information and documents collected, and e-certified and/or e-signed and processed, and their chain of custody and access, are secured, managed and protected for the term(s) necessitated by rules, regulations, laws, and evidentiary, audit and risk standards and operational requirements.
Terida is completed focused on working with the public and private sectors to accomplish their missions effectively, efficiently and securely.
Contact the Terida team at RegTech@terida.com for details and assistance.
About FedRAMP
FedRAMP simplifies security for the digital age by providing a standardized approach to security for the cloud. FedRAMP facilitates the shift from insecure, tethered, tedious IT to secure, mobile, nimble, and quick IT.
The goal of FedRAMP is to:
• Accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions though reuse of assessments and authorization
• Increase confidence in the security of cloud solutions
• Achieve consistent security authorizations using a baseline set of agreed upon standards for cloud solutions
• Ensure consistent application of existing security practices
• Increase confidence in security assessments
• Increase automation and near real-time data for continuous monitoring.
About Terida and Terida CLASsoft™ Solutions
Terida is a privately-owned, innovative RegTech solutions provider. Terida delivers innovative, award-winning, targeted enterprise cloud solutions via the Terida RegTech Framework - CLASsoft™ from AWS, our Infrastructure-as-a-Service provider with security, continuous monitoring and inherited controls at every stage of the process.
Since October 2018, Terida CLASsoft™ has included the Syngrafii eSignature process as an optional module within the solution’s Authorization Boundary. With the Syngrafii eSignature module activated, CLASsoft users may e-sign as well as e-certify forms and documents. Syngrafii is a privately-owned advanced eSignature and video signing company utilizing biometric, one time use authentic remote signatures.
