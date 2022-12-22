SACRAMENTO CAMPUS SPREADS CHRISTMAS CHEER
Abraham Cicchetti, Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ Sacramento campus director, and other Academy staff host a toy drive for the Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento on Friday, Dec. 16.
Gurnick Academy’s Sacramento Campus spread Christmas cheer this year at the Children’s Receiving Home. Staff and students played Santa on Friday, Dec. 16.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ Sacramento Campus spread Christmas cheer this year at the Children’s Receiving Home (CRH). Staff and students checked wishes and played Santa for children on Friday, Dec. 16.
In all, over 50 gifts were given out. “Our goal was to spread love and cheer to all the children,” explains Abraham Cicchetti, Campus Director. “We wanted them to feel important and to show them how much they mattered to this community,” he says.
More than playthings, the toys represent wish lists by children hoping for Funko Pop dolls, Legos, fidget toys, and even slime! The gesture also represents a vision cast by Cicchetti more than two years ago during Sacramento’s annual Big Day of Giving. At the time, Cicchetti held out a neighborly hand and spoke of an alliance between the school and CRH. The Academy has offered donations, gifts in kind, mentoring, and more.
“In partnering with CRH, we hope to support the next generation of members in our community,” says Shontell Shoals, Outreach Director for the Academy. “It’s an honor to be a part of an event where we can show our support!”
“Each child has a unique background and requires specialized treatment,” says Danielle McGarrity, CRH Development Director. “We can provide them with nurturing counselors, individualized care, and therapy tailored to their unique needs because of our `village’ of donors, community advocates, and partners like Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts,” McGarrity says.
“Thank you, Gurnick, for all you do to benefit our community’s youth and teens!”~
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private academy offering quality allied health, imaging, and nursing programs operating six campuses in California with locations in San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord, Sacramento, and Van Nuys.
