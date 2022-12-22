49ers Visit San Quentin State Prison

SAN QUENTIN – The 49ers brought joy to the children of incarcerated men at San Quentin State Prison earlier this week as part of the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative. Their visit began with a social justice discussion led by team Chaplain Pastor Earl Smith with a panel of incarcerated people and 49ers players. Following the discussion, players toured the prison and learned about the educational programs and career trainings offered to incarcerated people. Finally, the players joined children and their incarcerated fathers for a holiday party in the visiting room.

The 49ers brought holiday gifts for 40 of the incarcerated men’s children, nieces and nephews who had special visitation hours during the players’ visit. 49ers Family, which includes Ownership, Executives, players, and coaches’ families, shopped for each child’s holiday wish list so the incarcerated men could wrap the gifts and present them to their own children.

“It was such an honor to host the 49ers at San Quentin for a social justice discussion and Christmas celebration,” San Quentin State Prison Warden Ronald Broomfield said. “Their generosity toward the children and families of those incarcerated was unmatched. Their willingness to take time out of their incredible season demonstrates the amazing character of the owners, players, coaches, chaplains and the organization as a whole. We are blessed to have the 49ers as part of the San Quentin community.”

Attendees included 49ers Ownership, Jenna and Mara York, and the following 49ers players: Azeez Al-Shaair, Arik Armstead, Spencer Burford, Oren Burks, Robbie Gould, Talanoa Hufanga, Josh Johnson, Qwuantrezz Knight, T.Y. McGill, Curtis Robinson and Charlie Woerner.

This event was part of the 49ers organizational support and participation in the NFL’s league-wide Inspire Change initiative. Earlier today, the 49ers unveiled a new exhibit in the 49ers Museum titled “The Long Game.” Examining Bay Area sports icons who have elevated social justice into mainstream conversation, the exhibit aims to serve as an educational tool that generates discussion about social justice issues. To read more about the exhibit, visit LevisStadium.com.

