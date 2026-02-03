Memory of CDCR Parole Agent Joshua Byrd Honored at Guns and Hoses Football Game

The family of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Agent Joshua Byrd are joined by former teammates during the Guns and Hoses pregame ceremony.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Parole Agent Joshua Byrd, tragically killed in the line of duty in 2025, was honored Saturday at the 52nd annual Guns and Hoses charity football game. Agent Byrd’s family was presented with special memorabilia and a signed helmet and football at Heart Health Park in Sacramento. Team “Fire Dogs” won the game (3-0), which pits law enforcement against fire agencies.

“This is a great event on multiple levels, but it hits a little closer to home this year after the loss of agent Byrd, who played in this exact game two years ago. We are out here to honor him today, honor his family and honor his legacy.” Bryan Bishop, Director, CDCR Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO)

BIGGER PICTURE: Byrd, who served the department for 11 years as an officer and a parole agent, was shot July 17 while inside the Oakland Parole Office. He was honored by the Governor and first responders across the country. On Saturday, law enforcement partners throughout Northern California joined to honor their fallen colleague and teammate. California Medical Facility (CMF) Correctional Officer Will Jacobson, Byrd’s former coworker and teammate, wore Byrd’s jersey in his honor.

“Agent Byrd has been receiving support all over the nation, locally as well as from other law enforcement agencies,” CMF Warden Sircoya M. Williams said before the game. “It makes us remember that people respect that we put our lives on the line.”

GUNS AND HOSES DETAILS: One of the longest-running charity events in California law enforcement and fire history, Guns and Hoses brings together local law enforcement, firefighters, and the community in a spirit of unity, teamwork, and friendly competition. Through the charity football game, the event aims to raise vital support for those in need while strengthening the bonds between first responders and the citizens they serve. Since the inaugural game in 1975, Guns and Hoses has raised over $1.75 million for dozens of local charities.

Fire defensive stand to win the game. Custom cleats gifted to Byrd family. Correctional Officer Milbert Wilson CMF – Running back. Correctional Counselor Jace Sloan CHCF – Quarterback.

“The biggest thing about Byrd is he was a great family man, and he treated everyone like they were family,” CMF Correctional Officer Will Jacobson said. “Just about every officer out here has known someone that lost their life in the line of duty. It really hits different when it happens to someone you know and it makes today even more special.”



“Agent Byrd was a very humble person, pretty quiet guy, but I’m sure his heart would be filled and warmed to see how many people care about him and how much he is missed,” CMF Warden Sircoya M. Williams said.



“Obviously the game is a great opportunity for the community to celebrate the first responders,” DAPO Director Bryan Bishop said. “It shows the value that our community places on law enforcement.”

