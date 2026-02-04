California State Prison, Los Angeles County Officials Investigating the Death of an Incarcerated Person as a Homicide

LANCASTER – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating the Feb. 3, 2026, death of an incarcerated person at California State Prison, Los Angeles County (CSP-LAC) as a homicide.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., during a security check staff observed incarcerated person Wilbert Lucero unresponsive in his cell.

Staff immediately responded, initiating life-saving measures and activating 911. Outside medical ambulance staff pronounced Lucero deceased at 8:56 p.m.

Lucero ’s cellmate, incarcerated person Jeremy Rakisits, as well as incarcerated persons Ismael Marquez and Raymond Moreno have been placed in restricted housing pending an investigation by the CSP-LAC Investigative Services Unit and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The Office of the Inspector General has been notified.

Lucero, 49 was received from Los Angeles County on Dec. 13, 2005. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for attempted first-degree murder with an enhancement for the use of a firearm.

Rakisits, 29, was received from Los Angeles County on Feb. 14, 2017. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder with an enhancement for the use of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death and street gang act in commission of serious felony.

Marquez, 48, was received from Los Angeles County on Nov. 3, 2014. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder second striker with an enhancement for the intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury/death. He was also sentenced to four years for criminal threat to cause great bodily injury/death second striker.

Moreno, 42, was received from Los Angeles County on March 11, 2024. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with an enhancement for the intentional discharge of firearm causing great bodily injury/death.

CSP-LAC opened in February 1993 in Los Angeles County. The institution houses approximately 3,000 minimum- and maximum- custody incarcerated individuals and employs approximately 1,500 staff.

Wilbert Lucero (Deceased)

Jeremy Rakisits

Ismael Marquez

Raymond Moreno

