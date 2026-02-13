Parole Agents and Law Enforcement Partners Arrest 15 During Operation Salinas Iron Key

A multi-agency parole compliance operation on Feb. 12, 2026, led by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Salinas unit resulted in 15 arrests and seven apprehensions of supervised persons at-large. Numerous checks of sex offenders, gang-affiliated people and others under parole supervision were successfully conducted.

“DAPO would like to thank our law enforcement agency partners for their collaboration in this successful operation to enhance public safety in the Salinas community,” said DAPO Director Bryan Bishop. “These compliance operations reflect the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to accountability, community safety, and successful reintegration. Working side by side with our local and state partners strengthens public trust and helps keep our communities safe.”

“Operation Salinas Iron Key” was assisted by approximately 40 law enforcement officers from state and local agencies. There were no injuries or uses of force related to the operation.

Individuals on parole are required to adhere to special conditions of parole including obeying the law, refraining from firearm possession or other weapons and regularly reporting to their parole agent. DAPO uses many operational strategies in communities to ensure public safety, bring supervised people into compliance and provide them with needed resources.

Those found in violation of parole will face possible revocation of parole or new criminal charges in relation to parole violations.

Operation Salinas Iron Key results:

30 targets contacted

15 targets arrested

7 Supervised Persons At-Large Apprehensions

8 weapons and ammunition recovered

Participating Law Enforcement Agencies included:

Division of Adult Parole Operations (Salinas Parole Units, Division Training Unit, and Community Compliance Unit)

Office of Correctional Safety Fugitive Apprehension Team (OCS-FAT)

Office of Correctional Safety Special Services Unit (OCS-SSU)

CDCR’s Division of Adult Institutions (DAI) – Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) – Correctional Training Facility (CTF)

Monterey County Probation Department

California Highway Patrol (CHP)

Salinas Police Department

Salinas Police Department Violence Suppression Task Force (VSTF)

Santa Cruz County Autotheft Reduction and Enforcement Team (SCARE)

Salinas Fire Department

These targeted compliance operations are part of DAPO’s broader commitment to public safety, accountability, and successful reentry. By proactively engaging individuals under supervision, parole agents are able to identify and address noncompliance early, connect individuals with appropriate resources, and reinforce conditions designed to reduce recidivism.