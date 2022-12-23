Space Force Association D.C. Chapter hosted birthday event for the U.S. Space Force
The U.S. Space Force turns three and has cause to celebrate.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington D.C. Chapter of the Space Force Association (SFA) hosted a birthday dinner in honor of the third birthday of the United States newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force. The event was held on December 20th at the Army Navy Club in Arlington VA. The festivities included a celebration honoring Space Force Guardians and their mission and included special guest General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force, Bill Woolf (USAF Col. Ret.) founder and president of the Space Force Association and many other high ranking military, political, and industry leaders. Approximately 150 people attended the celebration.
D.C. SFA Chapter president, Tim Adam commented on the event by thanking those involved. “I am so proud of our DC Chapter and Board members for pulling together a spectacular 3rd birthday celebration! The attendance of General Saltzman, General Thompson, and Lt Gen Burt, and, staff from the Congressional Space Force Caucus, demonstrate the cohesiveness and partnerships we have forged to amplify the Guardian Spirit and advocate on behalf of the US Space Force. We are so grateful for our generous sponsors who enable our ability to execute such an impressive event.”
When asked about the Space Force Association commitment to the USSF, Mr. Woolf remarked,“the importance of the role of the U.S. Space Force in the safety, security and warfighter readiness of the United States cannot be overstated. The Space Force Association sole focus is supporting the mission of the U.S. Space Force, its Guardians and the partnerships necessary to achieve space superiority for the United States, its partners and allies.”
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
