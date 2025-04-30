Space Force Association Hosts Special Screening of New U.S. Space Force Educational Film 'Always Above' in Huntsville
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to host a special screening of the U.S. Space Force’s new educational film, "Always Above," at an event hosted by the SFA Huntsville Chapter at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s INTUITIVE® Planetarium. This event will offer attendees a premiere screening of a powerful educational resource created to enhance public understanding of the role space plays in our daily lives and the Space Force’s mission critical role in safeguarding U.S. interests in space.
"Always Above" delivers a compelling narrative designed to inspire and inform audiences about the importance of space operations to national security, technological innovation, and everyday life. Through this special presentation, the Space Force continues its mission to educate the public and build awareness about the vital work being done in the space domain.
The evening will also mark a milestone for the Space Force Association as it welcomes General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, to his first SFA Huntsville Chapter event. Prior to the film screening, General Saltzman will participate in a fireside chat with Brigadier General (Ret.) Damon Feltman, President of the SFA Huntsville Chapter. Their discussion will explore the themes highlighted in "Always Above," the Space Force’s broader initiatives, and the future of U.S. space operations.
“This event underscores the Space Force Association’s commitment to fostering public understanding of space’s vital importance,” said BG (Ret.) Damon Feltman. “We are honored to host General Saltzman for this special occasion and to share this powerful educational film with our community here in Huntsville.”
Event Details:
Date: May 2, 2025
Location: U.S. Space & Rocket Center – INTUITIVE® Planetarium, Huntsville, Alabama
Special Guests: General B. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, U.S. Space Force, and BG (Ret.) Damon Feltman, President, SFA Huntsville Chapter
Karen Lawrie
