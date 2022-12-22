Launch of IGY Blue Haven Marina in Turks & Caicos Sets the Stage for a Thrilling Winter Superyacht Season
Blue Haven Marina, an IGY destination, Turks and CaicosPROVIDENCIALES, TURKS & CAICOS, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Blue Haven Marina, Turks and Caicos an IGY destination, announced the completion of its comprehensive refurbishment at a launch event with over 100 VIP guests and government dignitaries. Complete with a Champagne tower and an array of delicacies, superyachts provided the perfect backdrop to celebrate the grand re-opening of this popular winter destination, which now boasts 87 slips, dedicated berthing for vessels up to 73m/200ft, and an incoming channel recently maintenance dredged to 3.6m/12ft (MLW).
A unique Caribbean yachting destination
‘Beautiful by Nature’, Blue Haven Marina is conveniently located on the northeastern point of Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands of the British West Indies. Part of an archipelago consisting of eight main islands and a further 100 named islands and cays, Providenciales is also home to the third largest barrier reef in the world as well as Grace Bay beach, which has consistently been voted ‘Best Beach in the World’.
Marina services built around owners, captains, and crew
Now fully operational and led by Marina Manager Bruce Walker, a South African national, Blue Haven Marina is now firmly on the map as a top destination for winter cruising.
Committed to meeting the highest demands of owners, captains and crew, the marina offers in-slip high speed fueling (diesel), petrol and diesel fueling docks, electricity (metered power supply up to 3 phase 400Amp), potable water, sewage pump out, waste collection, dedicated crew quarters, excellent WiFi, CCTV and 24-hour security.
Visiting yachts also have access to marina pilotage, on-site concierge, customs and immigration, chandlery, dry cleaning, ice delivery, storage, provisioning, a grocery store, deli and coffee shop.
Both a marina and a resort
Further enhancing Blue Haven Marina’s appeal is a special program giving marina guests access to the amenities offered at two world famous Turks and Caicos Collection resorts, one of which is immediately adjacent to the property. Yacht owners, captains and crew can enjoy an array of dining options, a spa, entertainment, shopping, and a range of local tours, ensuring a truly exclusive experience on the island.
Dockage – book early to avoid disappointment!
A popular cruising destination for transiting yachts, Blue Haven Marina is now taking reservations and encourages early booking in view of growing demand. The whole team looks forward to welcoming returning guests and new visitors this season, as we build on our outstanding reputation as an IGY destination.
####
About Blue Haven Marina, an IGY destination - A secure facility with a private gated entrance, the marina houses a total of 87 slips – 50 in the front marina and 37 in the canal – with dedicated berthing for vessels up to 73m (200ft) For further information or to reserve a slip, please visit: https://www.igymarinas.com/marinas/blue-haven-marina/
About Bruce Walker - Leading the team on the ground in Turks and Caicos, Marina Manger Bruce Walker is a South African national and a seasoned hospitality professional. With over 30 years’ experience managing top hotels and resorts around the world, including The Royal Cape Yacht Club in Cape Town, Bruce is multilingual and customer-focused, with excellent knowledge of the islands and wider region.
About IGY Marinas – IGY’s worldwide network of properties sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 8,000 annual customers at 23 marinas in 12 countries. IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas in the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America caters to a variety of vessel types and serves as the exclusive home port for many of the world’s largest superyachts. www.igymarinas.com
Arianna Haskelson
IGY Marinas
+1 954-510-3307
pr@igymarinas.com