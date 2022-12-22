Guar Gum Market is Poised to Grow at A CGAR 7.8% To Reach USD 2.08 billion by 2029
Market Analysis and Size
Guar gum ensures even distribution of sugar within the liquid and aids in the prevention of crystal precipitation at the rock bottom. Guar Gum has medicinal properties and, because it is high in dietary fibre, can be consumed with water to treat stomach problems. Furthermore, it is widely used in traditional lithography and printing.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the guar gum market was valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Guar gum, also known as gellan gum, is a natural polymer derived from the guar seed. It has a wide range of applications because it can be used as a powdered product to stabilise, emulsify, and thicken the texture of various food and industrial applications. Guar gum has a wide range of applications, including the ability to achieve high viscosity. It is non-toxic, low in calories, and high in fibre.
Some of the major players operating in the guar gum market are:
Kerry Group plc (Ireland)
Bettera Brands LLC (US)
The Clorox Company (US)
Softigel (US)
Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US)
Zanonvitamec (US)
OLLY Public Benefit Corporation (US)
Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada)
Hero Nutritionals (US)
SmartyPants Inc. (US)
The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US)
IM Healthcare (India)
Nutra Solutions (US)
Makers Nutrition, LLC (US)
Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc. (US)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Ernest Jackson (UK)
Boscogen, Inc (US)
Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc. (US)
Drivers
Rising popularity of natural and organic products
The rising popularity of natural products in the food and beverage industries is expected to fuel the significant growth rate of the guar gum market during the forecast period. Furthermore, guar gum products are high in dietary fibre, which helps with bowel movement and digestion. As a result, the consumption of guar gum is increasing around the world. Even manufacturers and producers are emphasising the nutritional benefits of guar gum in their promotional materials.
Expansion of Guar Gum application in various industries
Alternatively, the guar gum is widely used as a thickening agent in the production of food products. Furthermore, guar gum powder is used as an additive in ceramic glazes, as an adhesive in rolling papers, and as a binder in the manufacture of watercolour paints. Furthermore, guar gum is widely used in the food industry as a microencapsulating agent in confectionery, beverage, bakery, and dairy production. Guar gum applications are expanding in a variety of industries, which is expected to drive the global guar gum Market growth.
Opportunity
The increasing number of domestic vendors and e-commerce channels are expanding the opportunities for key players and manufacturers. Furthermore, growing consumer preferences for natural ingredients are another major factor driving opportunities for guar gum manufacturers and key players.
Global Guar Gum Market Scope
The guar gum market is segmented on the basis of grade, function and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Grade
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Function
Stabilizer
Emulsifier
Thickening
Gelling Agent
Binder
Friction Reducer
Others
Application
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Others
