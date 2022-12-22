Submit Release
Nijigen no Mori "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" New Premium Ticket Packages Start December 17

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato main attraction (Chi no Maki)

Side event prize (B3 size stickers from the Akatsuki Festival)

Premium goods (original bag)

Enhance your visit with new side-events and premium goods

AWAJI ISLAND, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, will launch new premium ticket packages” in the NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction. The new premium packages will be available beginning on December 17, and will include entrance to the main attractions, access to one of its popular side events, and a premium backpack in the shape of a scroll.

■Shinobi-Zato Premium Tickets
Guests who purchase a Shinobi-Zato Premium Ticket package at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato will receive the following perks.

1) Admission Ticket
Admission to the two main attractions in NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

・Ten no Maki – Three-dimensional maze
・Chi no Maki – Stamp rally

2) Side Event Access
Access to one of the side events in NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

・Akatsuki Hide-and-Seek: Find the Akatsuki Lurking
in the Ninja Village!
・The “Akatsuki Festival: Stamp Rally”
・Chi no Maki ~ Gaiden

3) Premium Goods
A premium bag in the shape of a scroll newly in stock at Nijigen no Mori

■Premium Ticket Package Details
Dates: Available from Saturday, December 17, 2022
Tickets: Adults 11,300 yen / Children 9,200 yen (tax included)
Hours: 10:00 – 22:00 (Last entrance at 20:00)

■About NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato
NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction located in anime park Nijigen no Mori, and recreates the world of popular ninja anime "Naruto" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", following the adventures of Naruto’s son, Boruto, and his ninja friends. The attraction fully immerses guests, offering a hands-on experience to test one’s ninja abilities, and can be enjoyed by both children and adults alike.

For more information: https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/
https://youtu.be/dPpdHGUkh_0

Maddison Ryan
Pasona Group Inc.
+81 80-3028-7859
p.kohobu@pasonagroup.co.jp

