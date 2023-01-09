Armen Living announces their largest introduction of new products in two years for January 2023 debut

Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings .

“Sunday Brunch at Market” is planned for Jan 29th from 11am to 1pm during Las Vegas Market in Space B756

Embrace the striking beauty and elegance of our Marquis 4-piece bedroom set in smoke oak wood, grey faux leather frame, and black metal legs.

Create a fun entertaining oasis with the Frinton and Ditas Outdoor Dining Collection in Eucalyptus Wood and Metal with Grey Rope.