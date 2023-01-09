Armen Living announces their largest introduction of new products in two years for January 2023 debut
“Sunday Brunch at Market” is planned for Jan 29th from 11am to 1pm during Las Vegas Market in Space B756
Embrace the striking beauty and elegance of our Marquis 4-piece bedroom set in smoke oak wood, grey faux leather frame, and black metal legs.
Create a fun entertaining oasis with the Frinton and Ditas Outdoor Dining Collection in Eucalyptus Wood and Metal with Grey Rope.
Contemporary lifestyle brand Armen Living announces its largest introduction of new arrivals covering all their indoor and outdoor product categories.
To promote their new arrivals within the trade industry Armen Living is hosting a fun design community event with a special invite to buyers to join them for “Sunday Brunch at Market”. The event, planned for Sunday, January 29th from 11 am to 1 pm and will offer delicious brunch bites, champagne, and mimosas. RSVP on Eventbrite.
Armen Living’s special design community event will take place within their Las Vegas Market showroom at World Market Center in Building B, 7th Floor, Space B759. The expansive modern layout is approximately 10,000 square feet and is filled with indoor and outdoor furnishings. Event's engagement will include a welcome address by Interior Designer Wendy Glaister, Wendy Glaister Interiors. Glaister and her publicist Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency are partnering with Interior Design Society (IDS) for a multi-events program that is taking place at Las Vegas Market (LVMKT) and The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) which are co-located in the same city during January 29 - February 02, 2023.
Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living shared, "We are excited to work with Wendy as our event host and to kick off 2023 by debuting more than 100 new styles. Welcoming our customers back to January markets will be a great feeling as our design and marketing teams have been hard at work creating a wide selection of unique and modern styles from across all our product categories.”
Continuing their successful 40-year history, Armen Living’s design team shares that their strategic product development has only gained momentum over the last three years, as they shifted away from buying off-the-rack pieces to designing many of their collections in-house. This shift has further helped their brand to diversify and elevate their company’s outdoor category - which now equates to 70% original designs and has led to their brand becoming a leader in fashionable and affordable furniture for retailers, designers, and hospitality clients all across the country.
First introducing their outdoor collections in 2019, this category is becoming one of their best sellers and has led to the expansion of Armen Living’s outdoor division to include products of more than 300 SKUs and more than 30 exquisite outdoor collections for dining, bar, living, occasional, and lounge furniture - with a handful of stylishly modern planters and fun outdoor bar accessories.
Lee Honigsfeld, VP of Sales, at Armen Living commented “We are excited to see buyers returning to markets again and to be able to showcase our newest designs in person. We are also thrilled with the uptake in new accounts registering on our redesigned website - which we hope will come and join us for January Markets in our Vegas showroom.”
Armen Living’s updated website launched in November 2022 and features an updated modern look and feel with an easy-to-navigate menu and expanded options for product filtering. Armen’s marketing team also shared that their new website design allows more accurate and live inventory as well as featuring incoming stock dates and details.
Lee shared “Our goal with updating our website was to add functionality and increase the ease of use so that our designers, retailers, ecom’s, and dealer showrooms would access live inventory and incoming stock much faster. The website's updated design and robust product filtering also, make shopping our diverse selection of indoor and outdoor furniture even easier to navigate than ever before.”
About Armen Living
Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.
Style leaders in design, Armen Living celebrates bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, sensual refinement, and expert craftsmanship at fiscally sensible prices. “Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle.”
Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylish modern designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.
Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Providing unsurpassed and unparalleled attention to detail their fully integrated supply chain solution from product designs, to the drawing board, and the manufacturing process and distribution is beyond compare. With flexibility and speed, Armen Living’s production meets demands throughout the USA and extends to worldwide markets, exceeding their client's expectations at every level of interaction. Armenliving.com
About Las Vegas Market
Las Vegas Market is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting thousands of furniture, home décor, and gift resources in an unrivaled market destination. Las Vegas Market’s diverse product offerings allow for cross-category commerce among these industries. The next Las Vegas Market runs January 29 – February 2, 2023, at World Market Center Las Vegas. Registration for the winter 2023 Las Vegas Market is open now at LasVegasMarket.com.
Lee Honigsfeld, VP of Sales
Armen Living
+1 818-767-6626
vplee@armenliving.com
