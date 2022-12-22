Salt Creek Highway Reopens

We've just reopened WYO 254, better known as Salt Creek Highway, to its intersection with West Yellowstone Highway. Work on the bridge over Casper Creek has been sufficiently completed to open the road to traffic.
This also means the traffic signal at the intersection is again live after several months of flashing yellow for those on Yellowstone Highway.
Picture is facing south over the bridge to the West Yellowstone Highway intersection.
