Fish Collagen Peptides Market Expected to Grow USD 624.12 million by 2029, Product, Applications, End-User and Forecast
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the fish collagen peptides market which was USD 320.21 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 624.12 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
The most prevalent protein in human muscles, bones, tendons, and hair is collagen. The body is held together by the substance. Fish collagen has the lowest molecular weight and smallest particle size of all animal-derived collagens, making it the best type. It has many benefits, including easing joint discomfort, anti-aging characteristics, safety, and maintaining bone density.
GELITA AG (Germany), Amicogen (South Korea), Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co.,Ltd (China), Nitta Gelatin India Limited (India), N.A. Gelatin Inc. (China), Norland Products (U.S.), Rousselot (Belgium), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), BHN Co.,Ltd. (Germany), Nippi Collagen NA Inc (Canada), HealthyHey Nutrition (India)
Rise in joint disorders
In the forecast period of 2022–2029, factors such as an increasing geriatric population worldwide, an increase in joint disorders, rising consumer awareness of personal wellness and nutraceuticals, rising investment levels in the development of collagen-based products, and expanding research into wound healing and regeneration are likely to boost the growth of the fish collagen peptides market.
Rising demand of marine collagen
On the other hand, increasing demand for marine collagen in the cosmetics industry and the commercialization of innovative collagen-based drug delivery systems would both increase potential for the market for fish collagen peptides during the time covered by the forecast.
Opportunities
Furthermore, increasing demand for anti-aging products owing to rising spending of women in cosmetics is expected to propel the industry landscape.
