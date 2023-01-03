Wall Snobs Announces A New Wallcovering Collaboration with PAR KER made
Wall Snobs collaboration with PAR KER made, Brick pattern in Beige colorway creates bold imagery for a distinctly modern expression.
Dallas Market’s The Gallery Present’s Wall Snobs collaboration with PAR KER made exclusive launch event
Lifestyle brand PAR KER made, founded in 2021 by 24-year-old Creative Artist + Designer Parker Heath
Wallcovering brand Wall Snobs, announces an exciting collaboration with PAR KER made, debuting January 4 -9, 2023 at Dallas Market's Total Home & Gift Market.
Wall Snobs is thrilled to be launching a fabulous collection of abstract wallcoverings in collaboration with PAR KER made, and to share Parker Heath’s original designs with the design community.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall Snobs announces an exciting collaboration with PAR KER made, debuting at Dallas Market Center’s Total Home & Gift Market on January 4 -9, 2023.
— Wall Snobs Creative Director Kaylee Black
Wall Snobs Creative Director Kaylee Black shares, “Wall Snobs is thrilled to be launching a fabulous collection with PAR KER made and to share artist Parker Heath’s original designs with the trade industry. Our team was instantly taken with his original artwork and couldn’t wait to collaborate with him on creating striking and modern abstract wallcovering designs.”
Wall Snobs' exclusive launch event to debut their collaboration with PAR KER made, will be held Wednesday, January 04, 2023, from 11:30 am -12:30 pm at Dallas Market’s Interior Home + Design Center’s curated showroom, The Gallery in space GL12.
The launch event is presented in partnership with The Gallery and is created by showroom manager Catherine Blando, who will offer guests a slice of Texas hospitality with an array of delicious brunch-style bites, and passed hors d'oeuvres while featuring a design-your-own Mimosa Bar.
Trade media and shelter publications are invited to preview Wall Snobs' newest collection during the special ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:00 am. The press will also get exclusive access to interview both brands and talk with Wall Snobs Creative Director Kaylee Black, and PAR KER made, Creative Artist + Founder & CEO Parker Heath, as the collection debuts for the first time.
“On behalf of The Gallery and Dallas Market Center are absolutely thrilled with how this collaboration has come to fruition! Wall Snobs and Parker Heath are in perfect sync with their brands’ modern, chic and fashionable aesthetic.” shared Michael Bauer, Dallas Market Center’s VP of Business Development, Design, “I just knew when I first met Parker that he was a rising-star and I am so happy that Wall Snobs recognizes his immense talents.”
Wall Snobs new capsule collection in collaboration with PAR KER made will feature a handful of designs, in multiple colorways. Wall Snobs collections are all made to order and are available for sale to the trade via their website (Wallsnobs.com) and through purchase at The Gallery at Dallas Market Center.
Parker Heath, Founder & CEO, of PAR KER made commented, “This collaboration with Wall Snobs, has been an incredible experience and it’s been such a pleasure to create designs with Kaylee and the Wall Snobs team. I truly can’t wait to hear how our stylish wallcovering designs resonate within the design community and to see how market attendees' will respond to our collaboration at The Gallery’s launch event!”
The Gallery at Interior Home + Design Center is a 22,000-square-foot, open-daily, shared showroom space. Staffed by Dallas Market Center personnel, and is host to curated vignettes filled with brand displays including home décor, home accents, furniture, lighting, art, rugs and wallcovering manufacturers that work directly with the trade industry. The Gallery’s showroom team supports their brands by connecting retail buyers, designers and hospitality purveyors with sourcing resources as The Gallery’s open environment allows guests to flow from space to space to discover and shop from the latest products in the home and design industry.
For exclusive access to Dallas Market’s The Gallery Present’s Wall Snobs Collaboration with PAR KER made and to reserve your spot RSVP by emailing: thegallery@dallasmarketcenter.com.
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023, from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at The Gallery IHDC ID-202 | Wall Snobs Space: GL-12
11:00 am - *Special Media preview*
11:30 am - Ribbon Cutting Event and product debut.
12:00 pm - Wall Snobs introduces Parker Heath to talk about their collaboration.
12:05 pm - Wall Snobs & Parker will take questions from guests.
12:30 pm - Event concludes.
About Wall Snobs
We believe that every wall, regardless of size, is a blank canvas full of creativity to express your design and personality. We are a great source for creativity, providing you with the right product to create the space of your dreams! At Wall Snobs we strive to provide an expansive selection of products and patterned wallpapers to suit all ages and styles. We pride ourselves on the ability to interpret current trends, patterns and textures and share these designs with you ahead of the trend. We are passionate about modern interior design, and our goal is to push the boundaries of what wallpaper can do by offering the most current designs on the market. We want to bring you the highest quality “best in class” wallpaper that inspires your creativity. Wallulsnobs.com
How Wall Snobs Works!
All of our wallpaper is printed to order - just for you! We use non-toxic ink and the most high-quality materials. By us not holding unnecessary inventory, we can be more creative, flexible, and sustainable. We look forward to working with you and consider it an honor you choose Wall Snobs to be a part of your home and workplace.
About PAR KER made
PAR KER made is a San Diego-based lifestyle brand that focuses on hand-crafted functional art collections for home and living. Founded in 2021 by Creative Artist + Designer Parker Heath, PAR KER made it on a mission to empower their customers to embrace self-expression, while their products bring excitement to the experience of functional art.
PAR KER made believes in developing green products and one of its core values is Sustainability. By only using naturally sourced materials and everything they design is made here in the USA. In addition to running PAR KER made, their founder Parker Heath is an agency-signed male model and as well as a professional BMX athlete. Experience his star power and read more here and follow his journey on IG @parkerheath_
About Dallas Market Center
Dallas Market Center is a global business-to-business trade center and the leading wholesale marketplace in North America connecting retailers and interior designers with top manufacturers in gifts, home décor, gourmet and housewares, holiday/floral, gifts, lighting, and apparel and accessories. Inside its dynamic, five million square foot campus, nearly 200,000 customers from all 50 states and 85 countries seek industry trends, business education and new products from exhibitors throughout the year via dominant trade events for gift, home décor, holiday and floral; the nation’s most comprehensive apparel and accessories markets featuring the latest styles from East Coast and West Coast designers; the largest residential lighting trade event in North America; and the largest and most successful open-daily design center. The marketplace is located in the strongest economic zone in the country. In addition, more than 80% of Dallas Market Center buyers report that they do not shop at other market centers. Dallasmarketcenter.com
Creative Director, Kaylee Black
Wall Snobs
hello@wallsnobs.com
