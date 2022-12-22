Oats Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 7,231.43 million with Growing CAGR of 4.73% by 2029
Global Oats Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global oats market to account USD 7,231.43 million by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 4.73% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The growing shift in consumer preferences and lifestyles has resulted in an increase in the consumption of healthy ingredients and products; this trend is expected to be one of the major factors driving market growth.
Oats are a type of cereal grain that is grown and cultivated for their seeds. These oat seeds are processed into various forms and product variants for human consumption. These grains are also widely used as livestock feed, with no special processing or modifications required. These food ingredients are widely used in breakfast cereals and have a number of potential health benefits.
Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes
Some of the major operating in the oats market are The Quaker Oats Company, Grain Millers, Inc., Blue Lake Milling, Avena Foods, Limited, Richardson International Limited, Morning Foods, Viz Branz, Ernsts Foods, Jordans Dorset Ryvita, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Pioneer Food Group, Marico, B&G Foods, Inc., POST HOLDINGS, INC., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Nature's Path Foods, NOW Foods, Bagrry's India Ltd., Unigrain Pty Ltd and WILD OATS MARKETING, LLC among others.
By Region of Oats market:
North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)
Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)
MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA
Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oats-market
Click to view the full report Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-oats-market
Global Oats Market: Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 2021-2027
2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2027
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Global Oats Market Analysis by Regions
5 Global Oats Market Analysis by Type
6 Global Oats Market Analysis by Applications
7 Global Oats Market Analysis by End-User
8 Key Companies Profiled
9 Global Oats Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis
10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers
11 Market Dynamics
12 Global Oats Market Forecasts 2021-2027
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Methodology and Data Source
