Man & Science Closes €7.4 Million in Capital Increase

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, BELGIUM, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Man & Science SA (“Man & Science” or the “Company”), a private medical device company focused on the development of innovative solutions for headache disorders, announced today it has closed a capital increase of €7.4 million.

Under the lead of Mr. Robert Taub, Man & Science chairman, Noshaq Spin-Offs S.A. and other existing shareholders have subscribed 70% of the financing round. The Société Régionale d'Investissement de Wallonie (SRIW) and other private investors took the remaining of this round.

The funds will be used to achieve significant milestones in Man & Science's strategy. In particular, the Company will be sponsoring the BONS international multicenter pilot study, a major step forward for the BliStimTM system which will be used to deliver Bilateral Occipital Nerve Field Stimulation for the prophylactic treatment of difficult-to-treat chronic cluster headache.

“We are excited to welcome premier investor SRIW who share Man & Science’s vision to be a leader in the treatment of severe headache, through continuous innovation. Man & Science’s therapies will be an important breakthrough in offering severe headache patients effective treatments with increased comfort and higher quality of life” said Fabian Suarez, CEO.

About Man & Science
Man & Science is a medical technology company entirely focused on neuromodulation solutions for severe headaches. We enable severe headache sufferers to benefit from unique neurostimulation and image guided therapeutic solutions by turning innovative ideas into reality. Our therapies are allowing headache patients to return to a normal, pain-free life.

For more information, please visit https://www.manandscience.com.

