Man & Science Expands its Headache Disorder Treatment Portfolio with Acquisition of Palion Medical

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, BELGIUM, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Man & Science SA (“Man & Science” or the “Company”), a private medical device company focused on the development of innovative solutions for headache disorders, announced today that it has acquired Palion Medical AS, a clinical-stage medical device company developing a precision injection solution for people suffering with debilitating chronic migraine and cluster headache.

"The acquisition of Palion Medical fits well into our leading headache treatment offerings and further drives Man & Science's ability to provide several therapy solutions to improve patient care," said Robert Taub, Chairman and architect of this business combination. "Palion Medical's technology is very complementary to Man & Science’s one. With this addition, Man & Science’s value proposition will be unique in the headache disorder segment."

Palion Medical, a Norwegian based medical technology company originally spun out from the Norwegian University of Science & Technology, is a developer of precision navigated injectable therapy solutions that target pathophysiological targets on awake patients in an out-patient environment. Palion Medical’s first application for its technology is the delivery of botulinum toxin to the sphenopalatine ganglion to block the nerve transmission interrupting the headache circuit.

Subsequent technological applications under development that utilize Palion Medical’s core innovations include an injectable neurostimulation system.

About Man & Science

Man & Science is a Belgian medical device company focused on the development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of headache disorders. We believe that people suffering from headaches should benefit from the latest minimally invasive treatments or neuromodulation therapies.

Man & Science is developing novel simple solutions, minimally invasive, out-patient driven, patient centric for a better health, comfort, and quality of life.

For more information, please visit https://www.manandscience.com.