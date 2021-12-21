Man & Science Appoints New CEO

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, BELGIUM, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Man & Science SA (“Man & Science” or the “Company”), a private medical device company focused on the development of innovative solutions for headache disorders, announced today that Fabian Suarez will join the Company as CEO as of January 1, 2022. Man and Science’s founder Robert Taub will continue to serve as chairman of the board.

Fabian will join Man and Science from Nyxoah, where he served as CFO since 2014. He oversaw the finance department and was responsible for infrastructure, IT, human resources and payroll, and other administrative operations. Fabian was instrumental in the preparation and completion of Nyxoah’s IPOs on Euronext (September 2020) and Nasdaq (July 2021). From 2005 to 2014, he held senior roles in several private equity firms, mainly in the renewable energy sector.

He holds a double MSc. in Physics and Actuarial Sciences from Université Libre de Bruxelles and an MBA from Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management.

About Man & Science

Man & Science is a medical device company focused on the development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of headache disorders. We believe that people suffering from headaches should benefit from the latest neuromodulation therapies, which are safe alternatives to drugs.

Man & Science is developing a novel simple solution, discreet, a user-friendly device for a better health, comfort, and quality of life.

For more information, please visit https://www.manandscience.com.