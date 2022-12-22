Licorice Root Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 1.54 Billion with Growing CAGR of 5.90% by 2029
EINPresswire.com/ -- Licorice Root Market report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Licorice Root Market document delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views. The numerical and statistical data has been denoted in the graphical format for a clear understanding of facts and figures.
The analysis covered in the global Licorice Root Market report gives an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. The market study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. All the information, facts, and statistics covered in the report lead to actionable ideas, improved decision-making and better deciding business strategies. Licorice Root Market report contains historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.
Market Analysis and Insights of Global Licorice Root Market
Global Licorice Root Market was valued at USD 0.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “Pharmaceutical Industry” accounts for the largest end user segment in the respective market owing to the rise in shift toward the use of organic treatments. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
The liquorice or licorice plant refers to an herbaceous perennial legume, and the extracts of the plant are utilized traditional medicine and herbalism. The root is beneficial in smoothening gastrointestinal problems. Licorice root extract could also be used for repairing stomach lining and restore balance.
Market Scope and Global Licorice Root Market
Some of the major players operating in the licorice root market are
Iran Medical Herb. (Iran)
Fanavaran-e-Tosee Sanat-e-Gharb (Iran)
Glycyrrhiza Glabra Co, Ltd. (Eurasia)
Naturex SA (France)
NOREVO (Germany)
Green Agro Invest LLC (Uzbekistan)
Hepner & Eschenbrenner GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
MARUZEN PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD. (Japan)
Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)
Global Licorice Root Market Scope and Market Size
The licorice root market is segmented on the basis of product form, product type, function type, grade type, raw material type, ingredient type, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Form
• Roots
• Extracts
On the basis of product form, the licorice root market is segmented into roots and extracts. The roots are further sub-segmented into blocks, powder, paste and other.
Product Type
• Essential Oils
• Liquid Malt Extract
• Oleoresins
• Herbs And Spices Dry Malt Extract
• Malt Flour
On the basis of product type, the licorice root market is segmented into essential oils, liquid malt extract, oleoresins, herbs and spices dry malt extract, and malt flour.
Function Type
• Performance Enhancers
• Palatability Enhancers
On the basis of function type, the licorice root market is segmented into performance enhancers and palatability enhancers.
Grade Type
• Essential Standard Malt
• Caramelized Malt
• Roasted Malt
On the basis of grade type, the licorice root market is segmented into essential standard malt, caramelized malt, and roasted malt.
Raw Material Type
• Maize
• Barley
• Wheat
• Rice
• Rye
• Oat
On the basis of raw material type, the licorice root market is segmented into maize, barley, wheat, rice, rye, and oat.
Ingredient Type
• Lipids
• Protein
• Polysaccharide
• Others
On the basis of ingredient type, the licorice root market is segmented into lipids, protein, polysaccharide, and others.
End User
• Food and Beverage Industry
• Tobacco Industry
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Cosmetic Industry
• Dietary Supplements
On the basis of end user, the licorice root market is segmented into food and beverage industry, tobacco industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and dietary supplements.
Important Questions Answered
• What is the growth potential of the Licorice Root Market?
• Which company is currently leading the Licorice Root Market? Will the company continue to lead during the forecast period 2022-2030?
• What are the top strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years?
• Which regional market is anticipated to secure the highest market share?
• How will the competitive landscape change in the future?
• What do players need to do to adapt to future competitive changes?
• What will be the total production and consumption in the Licorice Root Market by 2030?
• Which are the key upcoming technologies? How will they impact the Licorice Root Market?
• Which product segment is expected to show the highest CAGR?
• Which application is forecast to gain the biggest market share?
This Global Licorice Root Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: –
1. Manufacturing Technology is Used for Global Licorice Root Market: – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments.
2. Global Key Players of Global Licorice Root Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information.
3. Status of Global Licorice Root Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Global Licorice Root Market.
4. Current Market Status of Global Licorice Root Market – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Global Licorice Root Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration.
5. Predictions of Global Licorice Root Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
6. Global Licorice Root Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry.
7. Economic Impact on Global Licorice Root Market: –What are Licorice Root Market Analysis Results?
8. Market Dynamics of Global Licorice Root Market: – Challenges and Opportunities.
9. What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Global Licorice Root Market?
