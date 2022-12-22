Dynotech introduces the latest Semiconductors & Laser technology in India
Working with global leaders across Semiconductors, Lasers and Photonics, Dynotech brings in energy-efficient technology to power India's manufacturing needs.
With 30+ years in the field of Lasers, I started Dynotech to provide the best global technology to India. We represent globally preferred companies as exclusive representatives in India & South Asia.”NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Indian economy moves ahead in its stride, India is witnessing phenomenal growth in Lasers & photonics and even Semi Conductors.
— Sudhir Sharma, Managing Director, Dynotech Instruments Pvt Ltd
Lasers & Photonics
The growing space of Electric Vehicles in India translates into a more significant demand for Laser technology. There are a total of 13,92,265 EVs on Indian roads as on August 2022 (data by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India). The EV industry's importance and impending growth are already attracting investments in the sector, including $6 Billion investments in 2021, and expected to increase to $20 Billion by 2030. India's Laser Industry is expected to grow at a 19% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to around 1 billion EUR by 2020. Laser marking marks the highest growth in sales of machines, but Laser Cutting now bags the significant revenue share and is expected to stay positive on the growth curve. Laser additive manufacturing has seen accelerated growth, and this continues to happen, as it touches upon every field, from aerospace and defence to medical and jewellery.
The Global market for India Photonics Market is estimated to reach $ 70.04 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025. The India Photonics Market includes segmentation into Photovoltaics, Bio-photonics, Displays, and Optical components, among others. Optical components in India continue to grow significantly due to the wide use of optical fibres for communications in telecommunications.
Also, there is a growing need in India for Sensing & communication, including optical sensors in federal and manufacturing applications.
Semiconductor needs of India
The semiconductor industry is still in the infancy stage in India. The country continues to witness steep growth with more and more manufacturers entering the fray, backed by the Indian government's initiative to make India a manufacturing hub towards self-dependence and development in the export sector. Estimations place India's own consumption needs of semiconductors to cross $80 billion by 2026 and $110 billion by 2030. This growing need requires the Indian domestic ecosystem to sustain supply without the need to depend on volatile global supply chains.
About Dynotech Instruments Pvt Ltd
The firm is the sector's leading distribution company in India, providing services & solutions in the following areas.
• Laser & photonics
• Semiconductor
Dynotech's Global Collaborations bring in the latest technology to Indian shores.
Bringing the future of technology today from eminent names around the world, Dynotech caters to both – Institutes & Industries. It represents the planet's leading manufacturers, including NKT Photonics, Oxxius, Bright solutions, Photonics Industries, Clark MXR, and Zurich Instruments, in the field of Laser & photonics. Dynotech's collaborations with Evosys, Aconity 3D, UW lasers and others serve the industrial area. And in the Semiconductor industry, Dynotech works with Veeco, SAMCO, VTA, Microtech, and JNE, among other reputed names.
Dynotech's reputation for bringing in the latest technology to offer efficient global solutions powers its growth. Recently installed machines by Dynotech include
• MBE systems for 2D TMD & Nitride
• ICP PECVD
• Atomic layer deposition tools
• SuperK lasers for PL applications etc
• Laser plastic welding for Automotive
• Ultrafast laser Micromachining
Dynotech continues to welcome new technology tie-ups for mutual growth & to help society by providing advanced technology products to improve efficiency & reduce India's carbon footprint.
Read more at https://www.dynotech-solutions.com/
