Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 1.56 billion During the Forecast Period of 2022-2029
The increasing use of seaweed in powder form in cosmetic products such as soaps, shampoo, and creams is propelling the seaweed bio stimulant market forward.PUNE, MAHARESHTRA, INDIA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The seaweed bio stimulant market was valued at USD 0.857 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Companies in the bio stimulants market are expected to collaborate with experts and researchers to perfect the process of identifying, isolating, extracting, and concentrating specific bio-compounds from seaweed to develop various effective bio stimulant products.
Request A Sample Report@
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-seaweed-bio-stimulant-market
Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing demand for organic products as well as rise in research and development
Increasing agricultural application to improve seed germination and fertiliser effectiveness, rising demand in cosmetics products such as shampoo, cream, and others, surging growth of the marine industry, and increased investment for the development of advanced products are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the seaweed market during the forecast period.
Some of the primary factors driving the global seaweed bio stimulant market are rising demand for organic products, increased marine industry growth, increasing innovative technology, and expanding research and development activities.
Ecological ability and growing demand from the personal care industry is augmenting market growth
The increasing use of seaweed in powder form in cosmetic products such as soaps, shampoo, and creams is propelling the seaweed bio stimulant market forward. The production of liquid seaweed for use in fertilisers and pesticides, as well as increased stress tolerance in plants, are expected to drive the global seaweed extracts market to new heights.
Rising consumer awareness about the harmful effects of chemically synthesised pesticides and fertilisers is also fuelling market growth. Bio stimulants have a low ecological footprint, are non-toxic, and do not pollute the soil, which has led to their widespread use.
Request for TOC@
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-seaweed-bio-stimulant-market
COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the global population consume immunity-boosting foods which are required by the human body to fight the outbreak. As a result, the population's consumption of bio based product rises, increasing the demand for the sea weed bio stimulant market. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a profound effect on people's lives all over the world. With the increasing number of cases, stringent government regulations such as lockdowns, shutting down industries and business sectors, and so on are being implemented in almost every country. It is critical to boost immunity to fight this pandemic.
Global Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market Scope
Species
Brown algae
Red algae
Green algae
Crop type
Fruits & vegetables
Cereals & grains
Turf and ornamentals
Oilseeds and pulses
Other crops
Application
Foliar treatment
Soil treatment
Seed treatment
Form
Liquid
Dry
End users
Farmers
Related industries
Research institutes
Others
Distribution channel
Direct
Indirect
Access Full Report@
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-seaweed-bio-stimulant-market
Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The seaweed bio stimulant market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, species, crop type, application method, form, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.
In North America, the United States dominates due to increased agricultural activity to produce high yields, increasing demand for bio stimulant products. China is growing in Asia-Pacific because most of the food and beverage manufacturers are turning to seaweed bio stimulant to boost their production naturally in the region, whereas France is dominating the market because people are shifting away from chemical fertilisers due to health concerns, which has increased the adoption of seaweed bio stimulant in France.
Competitive Landscape and Seaweed Bio Stimulant Market Share Analysis
Some of the major players operating in the seaweed bio stimulant market are:
GrainCorp (Australia)
Malteurop (France)
Rahr Corporation (U.S.)
Boortmalt (Belgium)
Indesso, (Spain)
Browse More Reports by DBMR
Global Mango market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mango-market
Europe Mango market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-mango-market
Asia-Pacific Mango market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-mango-market
Middle East and Africa Mango market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-mango-market
North America Mango market
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-mango-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us:-
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here