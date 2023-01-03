SilverEdge Appoints Steve Dolski as Chief Financial Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- SilverEdge Government Solutions, LLC, a next generation provider of cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence communities, today announced Steve Dolski has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
A demonstrated financial strategist and proven leader, Dolski will oversee SilverEdge’s corporate accounting, financial planning and analysis, program control, pricing, treasury, and contracts functions. In addition, he will play a key role in M&A due diligence and integration.
“I am pleased to welcome Steve to the Executive Team,” said Robert Miller, CEO of SilverEdge. “We are confident his expertise aligning finance organizations with overall operating goals across multiple companies and industries will bring tremendous value as we execute our long-term growth strategy, scale our position in key markets, and continue to deliver strong program performance.”
Dolski has served in numerous senior financial leadership roles throughout his successful career in public, private, and private equity backed companies. Most recently, he was Director of Business Finance at Serco-North America, providing financial oversight and strategic guidance for their $300 million Federal Civilian Services Business Unit. Prior to that position, he served as Corporate Controller for Illuminate and SC3, both private equity sponsored Government contractors providing mission support and technology solution services to the federal defense, intelligence, and civil markets. Dolski’s professional history also includes various financial leadership roles at ASRC Federal Holding Company and Lockheed Martin.
“I am excited to join SilverEdge and help position the company for future success,” said Dolski. He added, “SilverEdge possesses an exceptional management team, the steadfast backing of Godspeed Capital, and a board of deeply respected industry leaders. I look forward to helping them continue to execute a robust growth trajectory and strategic vision while delivering tremendous value and solutions to our clients.”
About SilverEdge
SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative and proprietary cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s seasoned team of cybersecurity experts, software developers and engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and work to empower America’s defenders with the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest challenges. SilverEdge is based in Columbia, MD. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.
Emily Ringer
