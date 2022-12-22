Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market to Reach Tremendous Value of US$ 500,362.17 Million by 2029
Leading Key Players Operating in the Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Includes:
Crown Bioscience Inc. (US)
THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US)
Champions Oncology, Inc. (US)
Charles River Laboratories (US)
Wuxi AppTec (China)
Oncodesign (Canada)
Aragen Bioscience (India)
Biocytogen (US)
Bioduro (US)
Creative Animodel (US)
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Xenograft tumor models are known to preserve original tumor characteristics including, clinical biomolecular signature, tumor archive, heterogeneous histology, and malignant phenotypes and génotypes, among others.
The rise in support for cancer research is escalating the growth of patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market. Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market was valued at USD 142,396.93 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 500,362.17 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 17.01% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Scope and Market Size
The patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market is segmented on the basis of type, tumor type, application, technique and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Mice Models
Rat Models
Tumor Type
Gastrointestinal Tumor Models
Lung Tumor Models
Haematological Tumor Models
Gynecological Tumor Models
Respiratory Tumor Models
Urological Tumor Models
Others
Application
Preclinical Drug Development
Precision Medicine
Co-Clinical Trials
Basic Cancer Research
Technique
Heterotopic Implantation
Orthotropic Implantation
End User
Academic and Research Organizations
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
Others
Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market, By Region:
Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Demand for Personalized Medicine
The increase in demand for personalized medicine across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of patient derived xenograft (PDX) models market.
Continuous Support for Cancer Research
The continuous support for cancer research from the public and private sectors in the form of funds and investments accelerate the market growth.
Research and Development
The surge in the number of research and development activities to enhance the treatment options available further influence the market.
Table of Contents –
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Overview of Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market
1.4 Currency and Pricing
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Markets Covered
2 Market Segmentation
2.1 Markets Covered
2.2 Geographical Scope
2.3 Years Considered For the Study
2.4 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model
2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders
2.6 Multivariate Modelling
2.7 Type Lifeline Curve
2.8 DBMR Market Position Grid
2.9 Vendor Share Analysis
2.1 Market End User Coverage Grid
2.11 Secondary Sources
2.12 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market: Regulations
6 Global Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) Models Market: Pipeline Analysis
7 Market Overview
