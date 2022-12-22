Mobile RPG Eroica: A New Dragon Dungeon Update

Eroica22

SEOUL, SOUTH, KOREA, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FourThirtyThree Inc., a publisher and mobile game developer, announces a New Dragon Dungeon Update for Eroica!

A new Dragon Dungeon has launched in Eroica. There are five areas to explore in the Dragon Dungeon, and throughout the week, different areas can be explored. A dragon relic can be obtained from a sphere in the Dragon Dungeon.

Each hero has a unique dragon relic type, and equipping the hero with the dragon relic will grant them additional power.

New side story event “New Year Cook Off” has been added to the story. By progressing through the events, adventurers can obtain various in-game items according to their achievements and stage points.

Three-star Lunar New Year Florence (Water, Mage) is scheduled to appear on the 29th. During the Pick-Up period, adventurers can summon the hero. A new exclusive Pre-Core will be available in the Mileage shop for adventurers to purchase.

It is a great time to celebrate the New Year in Eroica. Adventurers can obtain enormous rewards by simply logging on to the game daily.

Eroica is a turn-based 3D mobile RPG that offers over 40 unique characters. As players board the train to Isekai (a different world), an exhilarating story unfolds.

Players will find field adventure puzzles, episode content that unravels deep stories, unique content that emphasizes strategic battles, turn-based battles, and hero quests.

Eroica is now available as a free download from the App Store and Google Play.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFe4fPerlkOlmZRqZYPt9Pg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eroicaglobal

Discord: https://discord.gg/8TYjRuegB4