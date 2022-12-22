A designer’s night with a good cause by Chicano Elegance
Elvira Zamora, CEO/Creative Director of Wardrobe Divas LLC dba Thrifs.com, is a Peruvian that resides in LA since 1991.LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This coming February 18, Los Angeles fashion district will embrace a one of a kind gala, Chicano Elegance. Created by Elvira Zamora, CEO/Creative Director of Wardrobe Divas LLC dba Thrifs.
Chicano Elegance was an idea that has been almost a decade in the making. Inspired by the great European houses of fashion and events such as the Met Gala. Elvira saw an opportunity not only for her brand, but other Chicano talents who should be celebrated and be the main characters of the night. Unfortunately many have taken from the culture without properly giving credit to the originators of streetwear, subculture artists and indigenous traditions.
Elvira was influenced by her father who was an expert tailor for over 50 years. Designing became her drug of choice to keep her mind and spirit active and not fall to demons. Wardrobe Divas started in 2001 at a local store and since has moved online, and traveled all the way to Tokyo Japan.
The sky's the limit for this brand who has set out to represent the voices of those that grew up in the ghetto, a minority woman of indigenous roots and struggled against all odds as an immigrant.
Chicano Elegance is here to display our cultures on an elevated platform to inspire our community and to tell a story from our own experiences, which is something no culture vulture can do, originality. Chicano Elegance- a fashion week event highlighting our style by creatives in our community. So the Dress Code for that night will be enforced. Attire is formal-black tie, this is a gala so dress to impress.
Chicano Elegance is a group of creatives who are here to give back, they will have a Gala no reunite as much talent as possible. As well as the proceeds from that night will go directly to Helping Hands Resource Center, a domestic violence advocate non-profit. Helping Hands Resource Center provides those affected by trauma and violence with the basic necessities needed to move forward and rebuild their lives. They provide resources, food, essential hygiene donations, counseling, parenting education, support groups, and advocacy. This is a fundraiser & you can write off your purchase as a legitimate charity donation.
DUE TO CAPACITY, TICKETS ARE LIMITED
Many more features of the celebration are: Open bar with signature cocktails, non -alcoholic options and complimentary Wine, Tequila & Mezcal tastings. Complimentary cocktail hour appetizers & complimentary parking. A Runway show by 6 local designers at a breathtaking historic LA venue. Some of the Sponsor brands for this event are: Xicano Tequila, Mezcal Ilegal, Chicano Hollywood, The Brewyard, Pachucho CC/Steelow Lager & Echos World
Photography exhibit featuring talent Alex "The Hood Foodie", Sonia Balcazar, Steven Villegas, Jerry Garcia, Cain "The Puppet Master & Calipso Aranda. Live Entertainment featuring DJs, Singers and musicians. Red Carpet coverage by local media, industry networking , gift bags, raffles & independent select brands displaying an installation experience + more!
TheWoodPr
Image PR
email us here
Chicano Elegance