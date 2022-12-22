The National Black Chamber of Commerce Signs Memorandum of Agreement with U.S. Department of Commerce.
On the Peripheral of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington, D.C.
The African Diaspora is the largest in the world... 47 million people who trace our ancestry with deep and abiding connection.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of the White House organized U.S. Africa Leaders’ Summit, The National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) and the Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI) of the International Trade Administration (ITA) of the U.S. Department of Commerce signed a landmark Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).
— Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Commerce
The summit, which was held to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa by underscoring the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on its shared global priorities, had top dignitaries from both the private and public sectors converge at the Naval Heritage Center in DC.
Keynote speakers at the event were Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Commerce, U.S. Department of Commerce; Don Cravins Jr., Under Secretary of Commerce for the Minority Business Development Agency, U.S. Department of Commerce; Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office; Linus Idahosa of the Del York International Group; and Charles H. DeBow, III President and CEO of the NBCC.
Deputy Secretary, Don Graves opened with remarks by highlighting the power of the African Diaspora, "The African Diaspora is the largest in the world... 47 million people who trace our ancestry with deep and abiding connection. This connection will allow us to create meaningful direct connections between our companies and communities so we can grow together."
“It is with great honor for the NBCC to partner with the Department of Commerce. This event marks a united commitment by the Department of Commerce and the National Black Chamber of Commerce to Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SME’s) to be included in the spirit and intent of global economic development. Afro Descendant enterprises are ready, willing, and able to play a vital role to mutually benefit America, and our global partners. Resources provided by the International Trade Administration’s Global Diversity Export Initiative will formally prepare our businesses, for success in world markets.” Said Charles DeBow.
Also, in attendance were other government officials, including Hon. Alan Kyeremanteng, Ghana’s Minister for Trade and Industry; Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, Ghana’s Minister for Works and Housing; Yofi Grant, CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Co-host, Ms. Jane Reindorf-Attoh, and major businesses, like the National Basketball Players Association (and NBA Africa), Purple Heart 3, The National Veterans Training Foundation, Transit X, ValidaTek and Del-York Group as well as Zuriel Oduwole, Advocate and Filmmaker. There were also representatives from the World Bank, USAID, Prosper Africa, Venture Lift Africa, and Nigeria's Bank of Industry who networked with their counterparts.
There was an Africa-themed fashion show featuring designs from the films Black Panther and Wakanda: Forever, by Studio D’Maxsi Designs and TrufacebyGrace Jewelry. The highlight of the event was when Don Graves, Deputy Secretary of Commerce, announced the formal Memorandum of Agreement that has been signed and put in place with the National Black Chamber of Commerce and the International Trade Administration (ITA). An esteem acknowledgment of the two organizations’ intentional relationship to further the support of global business and trade. Visit www.Nationalbcc.org to find out how to join their efforts.
Jon DeBow | Communications Director
National Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 202-220-3060
jdebow@nationalbcc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn