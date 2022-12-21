West TN Lane Closures December 21-28, 2022

In observance of the Christmas and New Year's holidays, there will be no lane closures permitted on interstates or state routes beginning 6:00 a.m. Friday, December 23 through 6:00 a.m. Monday, January 2.

REGION 4 MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

LOOK AHEAD: Tuesday, January 2 and Wednesday, January 3: There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.



CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.



District 47 - West TN – Northern



CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning July 19, 2022, Hwy 220/Church St. in Atwood, TN will be closed for 0.4 of a mile just South of Cannon Dr. to just north of Glover St. to install a box culvert across the existing road.

Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Jax Road will be provided for the duration of the project.

Beginning Monday, November 28, 2022, Oasis Road in Carroll County will be closed until it is relocated in Summer 2023. Jax Road will remain open during this time.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over the South Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over SR 104 will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.



Restrictions: Beginning April 19, 2022, Traffic will be reduced to one lane at in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 3’ shoulder. Also, the overflow bridge at LM 5.43 will be reduced to a 11’ lane restriction and 4’ shoulder.

Monday, October 10 through Sunday, November 13: SR 210 over SR-20 at LM 6.69 will be CLOSED for bridge repair.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Old Jackson Road closed between North Broadway Road and Thomas Road. Detour routes will be posted.

LAKE COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing with bituminous seal coat on SR 78 from Clay Wynn Road to the Kentucky State Line will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US-51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &

LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

Monday, May 2, 2022: Section Line Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

Restrictions: Beginning Monday, October 3, 2022: US 51 southbound traffic is detoured at

LM 25.5 onto the new I-69 ramps for a short distance and then shifted back on to US 51. US 51 northbound traffic is reduced to one lane prior to the US 45/Section Line Road interchange and is detoured on to SR 214. Traffic remains on SR 214 and is merged back on to US 51 just south of South Fulton. Detour routes are posted. Additionally, a truck detour route is posted from US 51 to SR 22 towards Martin, then from SR 22 to US 45 towards South Fulton.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

DECATUR COUNTY, US 412 (SR-20): Installation of signals will cause possible lane closures on SR 20 (West Main Street) @ SR 69 (Tennessee Avenue) in Parsons. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, I-40: LOOK AHEAD: Tuesday, January 3 through Wednesday, January 11, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound from MM 65.0 to MM 67.0 there will be intermittent inside and outside lane closures for milling and paving operations associated with placing barrier rail for a lane shift. The speed limit will be reduced to 60MPH. All lanes will open at 6:00 a.m.



HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-222

Monday, December 19 through Thursday, December 22, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on SR 222 for the geotechnical work for the bridge replacement and widening near Blue Oval City.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I-40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



Wednesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 28, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED)

No scheduled closures this week.

Restrictions: Beginning July 20: There is an 11’ width restriction east and westbound on I-40 from MM 76.9 to MM 82.3 with no shoulder. Speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55 MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

Beginning November 15: The inside lanes of SR 20 (US 412/Hollywood) both east and westbound from west of the Exit 79 interchange to east of the Exit 79 interchange are closed for bridge work.

LOOK AHEAD:Tuesday, January 3 through Wednesday, January 11, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED): I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for equipment mobilization and Phase II widening work.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage and paving with Portland Cement Concrete on I-40 (Exit 93) at the SR 152 (Law Road) interchange.



Wednesday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 28, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED): No scheduled closures this week.

LOOK AHEAD: Tuesday, January 3 through Wednesday, January 11, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: (AS NEEDED): I-40 east and westbound from MM 92.0 to MM 94.0 will have intermittent left and right lane closures for construction activities. All lanes will open by 6:00 a.m.



MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-15: The grading, drainage, and paving on US 64 (SR 15) for a S.I.A route supporting Tyson Hatchery (LM 16.78 to LM 16.88) may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering the roadway.



MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: There will temporary lane closures on SR 57 from LM 0.0-12.0 for coring operations.



District 49 - West TN–Southwest



FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: November 2022 through Fall 2023: Utilizing proposed crossovers, both northbound and southbound I-55 traffic will be traveling in one lane in each direction in the southbound I-55 lanes until Fall 2023. The ramp to continue onto southbound I-55 from the “Old Bridge” will remain reduced to one lane. Northbound Riverside Drive will remain open. Continuing demolition of both the Wisconsin Avenue bridge and the pedestrian bridge will occur along with other construction activities. A lane reduction to 11’ lanes will be in place and necessary detours will be posted.

The following closures will remain in place until Fall 2023: Wisconsin Avenue, the northbound I-55 exit ramp to eastbound Crump Boulevard, the McLemore entrance ramp to northbound I-55, southbound Riverside Drive at Carolina Avenue including both the Channel 3 Drive entrance ramp from and exit ramp to southbound Riverside Drive, the northbound I-55 ramp and eastbound Crump Boulevard ramp from southbound Riverside Drive, the westbound Crump Boulevard to southbound I-55 ramp, the northbound I-55 inside lane from South Parkway to the northbound I-55 exit ramp.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from SR-277 to Holmes Street:



Wednesday, December 21 and Thursday, December 22, 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be possible daytime and nighttime intermittent lane closures for pavement marking and catch basin adjustment activities. At least one lane going east and westbound to remain open at all times. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, US-72 (SR-57) from I-240 Interchange to near Perkins Extended:

LOOK AHEAD: Monday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 10, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures setup between Perkins Extd. and I-240 for safety improvements to the catch basins located in the outside lane of both EB and WB Poplar Ave. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, January 11 through Tuesday, January 17, 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.: There will be daily lane closures between Perkins Extd. and I-240 for safety improvements to the catch basins located in the outside lanes of both EB and WB Poplar Ave. Weather Permitting.

