Message of congratulations of the President of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, December 21 - Today, the President of the United Nations General Assembly Csaba Korosi sent a message of congratulations to the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, which reads, in particular:

"Excellency,

I have the honour to congratulate you for the successful adoption of the Resolution entitled “International Year of Glaciers' Preservation, 2025” at the United Nations General Assembly on 14 December 2022.

I sincerely hope that the adoption of this resolution will address the importance of glaciers as a component of the hydrological cycle and the imminent problems that the accelerated melting and retreat of glaciers have on the environment, human health, sustainable development, and the stability of water supply.

I am looking forward to your active involvement in ensuring that the UN 2023 Water Conference will result in actionable, transformative proposals for providing resilient water solutions for pluvio-nival river basins.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration".

