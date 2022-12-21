Roads to Prosperity project milestone: Main span of the old Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is lowered

A memorable day on the jobsite of one of Governor Justice's Roads to Prosperity projects, the main span of the old Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge was lowered onto a barge for removal today, December 21, 2022. The section was lowered using strand jacks, the same method used to raise the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge main span. It was lowered onto barges and transferred for recycling. “Lowering this center section to get it to the side allows them to reach the other sections with the cranes they have to cut it into pieces and demo it,” said Carl Davis, the project supervisor for consultant Mead & Hunt. “By demoing the bridge, it allows us to also demo part of the existing piers to rebuild and build the new eastbound structure back in the place it is now.”