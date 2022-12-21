Registration Opens for ICA 2023 Convention

97th Annual Convention of the ICA “Chiropractic Research Findings and Their Clinical Implications” in Las Vegas at the Park MGM April 20-22, 2023

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Chiropractors Association (ICA) is pleased to announce its 97th Annual meeting will be held in Las Vegas at the Park MGM hotel.All members of the Association are encouraged to attend. Members of the chiropractic profession are also invited to attend the continuing education program, “Chiropractic Research Findings and Their Clinical Implications”.The ICA Board of Directors, led by President, Dr. Selina Sigafoose Jackson as well as the Representative Assembly will meet prior to the continuing education program, membership meeting and awards banquet.The Speakers includes top researchers in the profession:Dr. Curtis FedorchukDr. Deed Harrison,Dr. Scott Rosa, andDr. Stephanie Sullivan.Additional leaders in the chiropractic profession speaking include:Dr. Amanda Apfelblat,Dr. Karlos Boghosian,Dr. Brandi Childress,Dr. Dwayne Hoskins, andDr. Eric PlaskerRegistration for the Convention , is open as well as the room block for the Park MGM Hotel.To learn more and to register, please visit https://icaevents.org/convention2023/ ###