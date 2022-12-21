Vietjet offers workers two free flights to come back home to celebrate the Tết holiday

VIETNAM, December 21 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet and HD SAISON will give two free flights to bring workers back home to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2023, offering disadvantaged workers a warm, happy Tết and reuniting their families on the holiday.

These “surprise gifts” for disadvantaged workers living and working in HCM City and the surrounding area have been meaningful when many disadvantaged workers have not been able to come back home and celebrate Tết with their families in their hometowns for the past two or three years.

Two free flights for workers from HCM City to Nghệ An and Thanh Hóa are scheduled to fly on January 11, 2023 (December 20 on the Lunar Calendar).

Not only offering free tickets to fly to their hometowns and celebrate Tết, all passengers of the special flights will also receive meaningful Tết gifts together with a lot of love from Vietjet’s flight crews.

Hundreds of Vietjet flights have brought disadvantaged workers, students and ethnic minorities around the country to their hometowns to reunite every Tết holiday.

Spreading love flights has become a “tradition” carried out by Vietjet and its partners for many years every Tết holiday, contributing to sharing the love, and joining hands with the community to support disadvantaged people, Vietjet said in a statement.

Workers in industrial areas have been supported with preferential interest loans under the programme between HD SAISON and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.

Besides spreading love flights, Vietjet also operates the “Flight first - Pay later” program to support purchasing flight tickets during Tết holiday with a simple and easy procedure of only three minutes, bringing more flying opportunities for everyone. — VNS