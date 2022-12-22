Great leaders are transparent, mission-driven & lead with empathy
According to anonymous employee feedback on Comparably.com This distinction is segmented into two lists: Top 100 CEOs of Large & Small/Mid-Size companiesNOVI, MI, UNITD STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's no surprise that cloudEQ won 3 awards in 2022! In 2022, cloudEQ won for Best Company for Diversity 2022, Best CEO 2022 and Best Company Culture 2022. Based on 6,504 ratings and 224 participants, employees at cloudEQ are very satisfied with their work experience. The overall culture score, 86/100 or A+, incorporates employee ratings based on their feedback on the Overall Culture, Professional Development, Perks And Benefits and more.
Comparably, a site where employees can rate their companies, just published its annual rankings of the places that are highly ranked for their company culture based on worker responses. This distinction is segmented into two ranked lists: Top 100 Large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 100 Small/Mid-Size companies (500 employees or fewer).
To create the Best CEO lists, Diversity list and Best Company Culture lists the company used anonymous workers' ratings and responses from around the end of November 2021 to about the end of November this year. Responses from several questions, such as about the work environment, mentorship and the direction of the organization were used to find the most highly rated companies for their CEO.
CEO: “Our CEO has been named the Best CEO of 2022! Their leadership and vision have driven the company to new heights of success.”
Diversity: “Best Company Diversity award for 2022, we are committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace for all.”
Culture: “Named the Best Company Culture of 2022, we are dedicated to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment for our team.”
Miles Polster
cloudEQ
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn