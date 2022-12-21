B’nai Torah Congregation Celebrates 30 Years of Music with 2023 Concert Series
Four Extraordinary Live Performances in Boca Raton Will Fill Hearts and Souls with the Joy of Music
I’m excited to take our audiences on a Jewish musical and cultural journey with performances that span various genres and generations but universally excite and delight all who attend.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, has announced the dates and performers for its 2023 Concert Series, which will celebrate 30 years of music. Four unique, live shows have been scheduled for select Wednesdays in January, February and March 2023. All performances will take place at B’nai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street in Boca Raton, in addition to being offered virtually.
— B’nai Torah Congregation Cantor Magda Fishman
This year’s Concert Series is presented in memory of Eleanor and Paul Weiner z”l, who were avid music lovers and beloved B’nai Torah Congregation members.
“We have been bringing beautiful and inspirational music to Boca Raton for three decades and this year is no different,” said B’nai Torah Congregation Cantor Magda Fishman, who is producing the Concert Series in collaboration with Maestro Tomer Adaddi. “I’m excited to take our audiences on a Jewish musical and cultural journey with performances that span various genres and generations but universally excite and delight all who attend.”
The 2023 Concert Series will feature the following performances, all of which begin at 7:30 pm:
• David D'or on Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Israeli Singer of the Year David D’or will share his unique four-octave voice alongside musical director Maestro Tomer Adaddi. His goal is to connect the world with his passion and creativity.
• Liverpool Legends on Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Internationally Acclaimed Beatles Tribute Band is comprised of four lads hand-picked by Louise Harrison, sister of the Beatles’ late George Harrison. At a time when we need shalom and ahava (peace and love), the feel-good vibes of this legendary band will touch our hearts and souls.
• Cantor Azi Schwartz on Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Jewish Musical and Internet Sensation Cantor Azi Schwartz is the Senior Cantor of Park Avenue Synagogue in New York and is a world-renowned vocal performer and recording artist. His emotionally moving, spiritually uplifting, and artistically dynamic Jewish liturgical movement will mesmerize the audience.
• Cantor Magda Fishman on Wednesday, March 22, 2023
The Soul Stirring and Spiritually Uplifting Music of Cantor Magda Fishman will be the final performance of the 2023 Concert Series. Cantor Fishman in collaboration with multi-award-winning composer, pianist, and music producer Maestro Tomer Adaddi will take the audience to a different spiritual and emotional dimension and create a night to remember.
To purchase tickets or learn more about the 2023 Concert Series, please visit www.btcboca.org/CS.
About Cantor Magda Fishman
Senior Cantor Magda Fishman is a graduate of the Jewish Theological Seminary’s H.L. Miller Cantorial School in New York. Prior to joining B’nai Torah, she served as the Cantor at Temple Beth El in Stamford, Connecticut. Cantor Fishman brings vibrant experience to Jewish music through a unique blend of traditional and contemporary styles. Over the years, she has built a large and loving following among a wide spectrum of audiences. Her repertoire includes liturgical masterpieces, Israeli songs, jazz, musical theater, as well as her own compositions. Prior to her investiture in May 2011, Cantor Fishman served in the Israeli Army Orchestra as a vocal soloist and trumpet player. She came to the United States as part of the Tel-Aviv Broadway Musical Theater Project and was the recipient of the prestigious America-Israel Cultural Foundation scholarship. Cantor Fishman has performed extensively throughout the United States, Israel, Europe, and Canada. She had a lead role in the Prague State Opera, and she performed during the annual America-Israel Cultural Foundation Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center and at a National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene event honoring Elie Wiesel. She was featured in Folksbiene’s popular Soul to Soul concert at the Central Park Summer Stage and at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles with Maestro Placido Domingo and Melissa Manchester. She also performs with the cantorial group Divas on the Bima.
About B’nai Torah Congregation
B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
5613928566 ext.
email us here