Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Allegany County

December 21, 2022

(FROSTBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday evening in Allegany County.

Shortly before 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to westbound Interstate-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

The crash sent the Ford Explorer into the next lane, where it was struck on the driver’s side by a 2004 Ford F350 truck. The driver of the Ford Explorer, identified as Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, of Friendsville, Maryland, was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he was declared deceased. Upon further investigation, it was learned that McElroy was a deputy sheriff for the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, and he was driving an unmarked departmental vehicle at the time of the crash.

The road was closed until about 10:50 p.m. following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov; Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, 301-616-0274