Monkey Town Hemp Explains How Delta-9 Is Made and Some Other Facts to Know

MonkeyTown Hemp Co.

A lot of misinformation gets thrown around, and Delta-9 is a subject in that mix. Monkey Town Hemp is here to help clear up some confusion!

DAYTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delta 9 is both legal and illegal. How can this be? Let’s explore the different types of Delta-9 and how they are produced.

WHAT IS DELTA 9?
This cannabinoid called Delta-9 is an extremely abundant compound in both hemp and cannabis plants, however, the federal government sees these plants differently. Delta-9 that has been derived from the cannabis plant is considered illegal in the United States and banned in a variety of states. However, Delta-9 derived from the hemp plant is legal. There is one condition to its legality. When a product is manufactured, it must contain no more than 0.3% Delta-9 by dry weight.

HOW IS IT PRODUCED?
One of the ways that Delta-9 is made into consumables is called isomerization. This process allows the hemp CBD, in the hemp plant, to be converted to Delta-9. When finalized, this cannabinoid is referred to as hemp-derived, identifying the product as legal if under 0.3% dry weight.

Another way of manufacturing Delta-9 is by extracting Delta-9 from the hemp plant. This often occurs while distilling various other cannabinoids from the plant, keeping the Delta-9 in its original composition. This process produces hemp-extracted Delta-9, again identifying the product as legal if it is no more than 0.3% dry weight.

Monkey Town Hemp has over 8 years of experience and 7 brick-and-mortar stores. They offer federally legal hemp products nationwide. They manufacture and provide high-quality hemp products straight from their manufacturing facilities to the doors of their customers.

