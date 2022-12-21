Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Expected to Grow USD 10.22 Billion by 2029, Analysis, Challenges, Trends and Forecast
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the drug eluting stents (DES) market is expected to reach the value of USD 10.22 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. On the basis of drug, the sirolimus segment is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Sirolimus is an extensively used drug for stents. Sirolimus coated drug-eluting stents have less late lumen loss and less angiographic restenosis.
Drug-eluting stents (DES) are small cylindrical stents that aid in improving blood flow through arteries to heart by minimizing blockages. They are usually used in the treatment of percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary angioplasty. There are two types of drug eluting stents (DES) available, namely, polymer-based coating drug eluting stents (DES) and polymer free coating drug eluting stents (DES).
Top Key Competitors: Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market
Some of the major players operating in the drug eluting stents (DES) market are Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BD, Medtronic, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, Novatech SA, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Fuji Systems Corp., MICRO-TECH EUROPE, Vascular Concepts, Olympus Corporation, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL, Relisys Medical Devices Limited, REVA Medical Inc., Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc., STENTYS SA, HEXACATH and Cardinal Health among others.
Fundamental Aim of Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Report
In the Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Industry, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.
Factors influencing the Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Size and growth rate.
Major alterations to the Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market in the near future.
Notable Market rivals around the world.
The Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Future Scope and Product Outlook
Future-promising emerging markets.
The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.
Sales data and profiles of the world’s leading Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases
Cardiovascular disease sometime can be tricky to detect so It is a challenge to and a big problem that the number of cardiovascular disease is growing rapidly with growing population but it is driving the market.
Rising ageing population
The old and younger population is making a shift as the number of old age people is growing and with that people with disease it also makes it even more hard to treat a patient with old age but it also driving the market.
Additionally, increasing usage of drug eluting stents (DES) for the treatment of atherosclerosis, favourable reimbursement policy, technological advancement and growing popularity of minimally invasive endovascular surgeries and positively affect the drug eluting stents (DES) market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, rise in prevalence of several cardiovascular diseases such as abnormal heart rhythms, heart attack, heart valve disease, extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, congenital heart diseases, and heart failure function will further expand the drug eluting stents (DES) market's growth rate in the future.
The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market [Global – Broken down into regions]
Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]
Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]
Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players
Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.
Market Size
Market Size by application/industry verticals
Market Projections/Forecast
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:
How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?
Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?
When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?
How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?
In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?
How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?
Which regional powerhouse do you foresee becoming the largest player in the international market?
Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?
In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?
Table of Contents:
Introduction
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Global Market: Regulations
Market Overview
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market, By Device Type
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market, By Product Type
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market, By Technology
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market, By Application
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market, By End User
Global Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market, By Region
Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market: Company Landscape
SWOT Analyses
Company Profile
Questionnaires
Related Reports
