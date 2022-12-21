iCERT Applauds FCC action on Location Based Routing
Empower Public Safety, Together - Join iCERT
Location-based routing will reduce the number of misrouted calls and save lives.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) issued the following statement in support of the FCC's action today regarding a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on a proposal to require wireless carriers and covered text providers to implement location-based routing on their networks in order to reduce misrouting of wireless 911 calls and texts and improve emergency response times.
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) applauds the FCC for taking steps to advance the implementation of location-based routing. Our nation’s emergency response systems are vital to the safety and security of our communities, and the timely delivery of location information to the right emergency communications center can be the difference between life and death. Location-based routing will reduce the number of misrouted calls and save lives. We look forward to working with the FCC to promote the prompt and effective implementation of location-based routing.
About Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies:
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org.
George KELEMEN
iCERT
+1 202-805-0096
email us here