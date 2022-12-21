Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,900 in the last 365 days.

iCERT Applauds FCC action on Location Based Routing

iCERT Logo

Empower Public Safety, Together - Join iCERT

Location-based routing will reduce the number of misrouted calls and save lives.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) issued the following statement in support of the FCC's action today regarding a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on a proposal to require wireless carriers and covered text providers to implement location-based routing on their networks in order to reduce misrouting of wireless 911 calls and texts and improve emergency response times.

The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (iCERT) applauds the FCC for taking steps to advance the implementation of location-based routing. Our nation’s emergency response systems are vital to the safety and security of our communities, and the timely delivery of location information to the right emergency communications center can be the difference between life and death. Location-based routing will reduce the number of misrouted calls and save lives. We look forward to working with the FCC to promote the prompt and effective implementation of location-based routing.

About Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies:
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the field of critical communications and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org.

George KELEMEN
iCERT
+1 202-805-0096
email us here

You just read:

iCERT Applauds FCC action on Location Based Routing

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.